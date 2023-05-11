Aviation MRO Logistics Market Research Report Information By End User (Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business Aviation), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2032

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Aviation MRO Logistics Market Research Report Information By End User, And By Region–Market Forecast Till 2032” Aviation MRO Logistics Market size was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.60% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

The aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) logistics market is a crucial part of the aviation industry. It involves the transportation and distribution of aviation MRO components and equipment to ensure that aircraft are maintained and repaired in a timely and efficient manner.

The aviation MRO logistics market is a vital component of the aviation industry, ensuring that aircraft are maintained and repaired in a timely and efficient manner. The market is witnessing significant growth across the globe, driven by the increasing demand for air travel, the emergence of new logistics companies, and the adoption of advanced technology to streamline logistics operations.



Key Companies in the Aviation MRO Logistics market include

CMA CGM S.A.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Fedex Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

SEKO Logistics

United Parcel Service Inc.

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 10.7 billion CAGR 18.60% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rapid urbanization and the rising economic growth in emerging countries with increased business and tourism travels





Drivers

Rise in Air Travel to Boost Market Growth



Increasing need for maintenance, repair, & overhaul services is directly correlated with the global expansion of air transport. Thus the rise in air travel fuels the MRO industry’s demand for logistical services.

Opportunities

Globalization of Aviation Sector to offer Robust Opportunities

With airlines & MRO service providers working across numerous nations and regions, the aviation business is becoming more and more global. To make sure that goods and components are transported to the right location at an appropriate time, complex logistics systems are needed. Thus the globalization of the aviation sector will offer robust opportunities for this market over the forecast period.

Restraints and Challenges

Regulatory Compliance to act as Market Restraint

Cost pressure on MRO providers, regulatory compliance related to quality, safety, and environmental standards, supply chain complexity, increasing competition in the market, lack of skilled engineers and technicians to perform repair and maintenance tasks, and economic instability may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The aviation MRO logistics market has been bifurcated based on end user.

By end user, civil aviation will lead the market over the forecast period. OEMs’ outsourcing of their ancillary duties to specialized ESPs & MRO service providers supports continuing growth.



COVID-19 Analysis

The aviation industry, as well as the MRO logistics market, has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The epidemic caused a significant drop in demand for air travel, which reduced the frequency of flights & grounded planes. The need for MRO services & logistics operations consequently decreased. Due to the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain, this market has also seen difficulties. Shipments of replacement parts and other MRO supplies have been delayed and their lead times have grown as a result of restrictions on the international trade & transit. Due to this, it has become challenging for MRO businesses to continue operations and satisfy client demands. However, there are also new prospects in the aircraft MRO logistics business as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The need for storage & preservation services has expanded as airlines have had to ground their aircraft. In order to meet the shifting demands of the industry, MRO businesses have also begun to provide new services like cabin cleaning and retrofitting.

Regional Analysis

North America to Command Aviation MRO Logistics Market

The North American market controls 45.80% of the worldwide aviation MRO logistics business because of cutting-edge technologies. North America has the maximum fleet of aircraft, which generates a significant need for aviation MROs. Market entrants from the region have exceptionally difficult challenges because of regulation, adherence to stringent standards, and tight safety criteria. However, the market is tempting since MROs can use cutting-edge technology so quickly. Additionally, the North American aviation MRO logistics industry in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion. The need for more effective and economical maintenance and repair methods, as well as the rising need for air travel, is all factors that have contributed to the market’s expansion. Additionally, the expansion of the market within North America is anticipated to be aided by the emergence of e-commerce and the use of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and IoT.



Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Aviation MRO Logistics Market

The European market size is expected to grow somewhat for the rise in passenger air traffic. The presence of well-known OEMs and major players like Lufthansa Technik & Swiss Aviation Software has a big impact on the market’s growth. MRO companies like Valeo Service U.K. Ltd., Cromwell Group (Holdings) Ltd., WABCO, Graco Inc., Mento AS, and other key MRO players allow maintenance software installations. Businesses that offer software for the aviation maintenance are engaging into agreements & contracts with significant maintenance businesses. By maximizing the MRO facilities, this enables MRO software suppliers to supply affordable and effective logistical services. It is anticipated that the major industry participants will keep spending money on infrastructure and technology in order to offer their clients more effective and affordable logistics services. Additionally, the UK Aviation MRO Logistics industry was expanding at the fastest rate in the European region, while the German market held the biggest market share.

Industry Updates

February 2023- In the Hubei province of China, ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business & SF Airlines, a cargo airline connected to SF Express, want to establish a commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) joint venture.



