Aviation Week Network and the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) Partner to Create a Digital, Interactive European Business Aviation Content Program

Provides a Deep-Dive into the Post COVID-19 Outlook for the European Business Aviation Community

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network , serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces the rollout of a month-long interactive, digital content program focused on business aviation in Europe, launching on May 26. The program was created in conjunction with the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) in light of the current COVID-19 crisis, which has forced the cancellation of EBACE, originally scheduled to take place May 26-28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Led by ShowNews Editor-in-Chief John Morris, along with contributions from industry experts including Business & Commercial Aviation (BCA) Editor-In-Chief William Garvey; Graham Warwick, Managing Editor, Technology, Aviation Week Network; Guy Norris, Senior Editor, Aviation Week Network; Molly McMillin, Editor-in-Chief, The Weekly of Business Aviation; Angus Batey, contributor, Aviation Week Network; and Fred George, Chief Aircraft Evaluation Editor, Aviation Week Network, the program will deliver an in-depth special report launching the week of May 25, providing a deep-dive into the post COVID-19 outlook, with content that includes:

Survey results with more than 130 responses from business aviation CEOs across Europe on the impact of the crisis

Key technologies that could reshape the industry, supported by EBAA Insights on Europe’s vital role in the industry’s future

A webinar entitled “European Business Aviation – Strategies for Recovery,” which will be hosted by Morris on May 27 at 10 a.m. EDT/ 4 p.m. CEST. Click here to register .

“The cancellation of EBACE makes it even more imperative to keep the European business aviation community informed on the current and upcoming regulatory and policy updates surrounding the safe re-opening of air travel and specific health and safety measures, to the humanitarian and advocacy support for the medical missions and the front-line heroes,” said EBAA Secretary-General Athar Husain Khan.

Aviation Week Network is a long-established partner to the business aviation community, connecting through virtual events with its on-going webinar series, as well as intelligence, marketing services, fleet, data and forecasting tools. Its commitment to the business aviation community is to provide situational awareness to its customers to help them navigate beyond the crisis, understand how the industry is responding, and what the future holds.

“Business aviation is forecast by many to lead the recovery of air transportation after the crisis, and it may indeed bounce back robustly. Our special report will help prepare the industry with valuable news on markets, new products and services, and strategies that may be helpful in the coming months,” said ShowNews Editor-in-Chief, John Morris.

If your company has news to share for the European Business Aviation Special Report, send your news before May 21 to John Morris, Editor-in-Chief, ShowNews at +1 860-316-8650 or [email protected] .

For more information about sponsorships, contact Elizabeth Zlitni, Director of Sales, Business Aviation at +1 (913) 967 1348 or [email protected]

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

ABOUT EBAA

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) is the leading organisation for operators of business aircraft in Europe. Our mission is to enable responsible, sustainable growth for business aviation, enhance connectivity and create opportunities. EBAA works to improve safety standards and share knowledge, to further positive regulation and to ease all aspects of closely tailored, flexible, point to point air transportation for individuals, governments, businesses and local communities in the most time-efficient way possible. Founded in 1977 and based in Brussels, EBAA represents +700 members companies, corporate operators, commercial operators, manufacturers, airports, fixed-based operators, and more, with a total fleet of +1,000 aircraft. Follow EBAA on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , or visit our website on www.ebaa.org .

Media Contacts

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

+1 860 495 5498

[email protected]