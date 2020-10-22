Aviation Week Network Announces A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference to Discuss Aerospace & Defense Deal-Making in 2020 and Beyond

A virtual event to bring Aerospace and Defense industry leaders together in November

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network’s Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference brings the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry together to discuss the outlook for mergers and acquisitions in 2020 and beyond. The one-day virtual event, produced in partnership with Lazard and CSP Associates takes place November 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST.

Sponsors of the Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference include AeroDynamic Advisory, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Moss Adams and Odyssey Investment Partners.

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, provides advice on mergers and acquisitions to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments, and individuals. Furthermore, Lazard’s Aerospace & Defense team is one of the most active within the Aerospace & Defense market – announcing or closing 21 transactions since 2019 and over 75 transactions, totaling over $100 billion in value, since 2013.

Michael Richter, Managing Director and Global Head of Lazard’s A&D Investment Banking Group said, “Investor interest in A&D continues to be strong and M&A activity has exhibited healthy momentum in 2020. We are seeing several investment trends emerge and are excited to discuss these opportunities at this year’s A&D Mergers & Acquisition Conference. We anticipate this year’s discussions to be critical in helping M&A professionals navigate today’s dynamic market environment.”

For professionals at all levels of the A&D industry, from middle market companies to OEMs, private equity investors, government officials, analysts and consultants, the Conference Program will address the current mergers and acquisitions environment and market conditions likely to affect future deal-making.

Industry veteran, Dr. Brad Meslin, Senior Managing Director, CSP Associates, will co-host the event and will moderate the lead panel: The State of the Aerospace & Defense Industry: Implications for M&A.

CSP is the leading provider of commercial diligence advisory services to private equity investors and strategic buyers active in the aerospace and defense sectors. Dr. Meslin heads CSP’s transaction advisory practice and manages the firm’s private investment affiliate, CSP Equity Partners. Over the past 25 years, CSP has been engaged in more than 1,000 industry transactions on behalf of approximately 250 private equity investors, strategic buyers and institutional financing sources, while CSP Equity Partners has co-invested in more than 100 companies active in its served markets, earning top-quartile returns.

Meslin said, “In its third year, the A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference has become a leading venue for industry executives and investors to ‘see around the corner’, in terms of market dynamics and M&A drivers that will shape the opportunity landscape over the coming year, and beyond. With a long track record of advising companies and investors in the aerospace, defense, and government sectors, and as an active co-investor, I look forward to participating in the A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference to discuss the impact on M&A of critical issues including the 2020 Presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The opening presentation will be delivered by Thomas “Tom” Gentile, President & CEO, Spirit AeroSystems, who will offer his perspective on the current challenges in M&A. In addition, an Interactive Chat moderated by Jens Flottau, Executive Editor, Commercial Aviation, for Aviation Week & Space Technology will discuss the latest trends in commercial aviation and defense and how they will shape the outlook for mergers and acquisitions.

“We are honored to have prominent industry trailblazers provide their perspectives on the mergers and acquisitions market,” added Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences. “We look forward to bringing the industry together virtually to gain valuable industry insights and market intelligence this Fall.”

Conference delegates will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders to gain new tools, information, and relationships that will support and enhance their organization’s growth opportunities.

For information about registering, or promotional and advertising opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-310-857-7691 or [email protected]

For more information on the Aviation Week A&D Mergers & Acquisitions Conference, visit https://adma.aviationweek.com.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Joanna Speed

Managing Director, Aviation Week Network

T: +1-310-857-7691

E: [email protected]