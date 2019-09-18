Aviation Week Network’s MRO Asia-Pacific and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific returns to Singapore September 24-26

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO:  Aviation Week Network

WHAT: MRO Asia-Pacific and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific, the region’s largest and most comprehensive conference and exhibition for the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul industry. 

WHEN:  September 24-26

WHERE:  Singapore Convention and Expo Centre in Singapore

WHY:  With more than 5,000 registered attendees, MRO Asia-Pacific & Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific attract key decision makers, airline buyers and industry leaders.  The events offer peer-to-peer learning with case studies, proven methodologies and realistic approaches and offer opportunities for OEMs, airlines, MROs, suppliers and buyers to build contacts and exchange ideas.

DETAILS: 
The exhibition hall, with more than 200 solution providers, creates an open platform for all delegates to build contacts, exchange experiences, view an extensive showcase of effective solutions and products and test them first hand.

The conference portion of the event will include separate tracks for MRO and Aero-Engines, with both featuring industry leaders providing valuable insights on maintenance, engines, digital solutions, new technology, and supply-chain.  See here for MRO agenda and Aero-Engines agenda.  Speakers include decision-makers from major providers and airlines. 

MRO Asia-Pacific sponsors are: Platinum HEICO, SATAIR and StandardAero, and Gold: APS, Chromalloy, Collins Aerospace, Embraer, Lufthansa-Technik, Pratt & Whitney, ST Engineering Aerospace, and TP Aerospace.

Registration is taking place Tuesday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, September 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK 
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

CONTACT: 
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
+1-561-702-7471
[email protected]

