Aviation Week Network’s MRO Asia-Pacific and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific returns to Singapore September 24-26

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO: Aviation Week Network

WHAT: MRO Asia-Pacific and Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific, the region’s largest and most comprehensive conference and exhibition for the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul industry.

WHEN: September 24-26

WHERE: Singapore Convention and Expo Centre in Singapore

WHY: With more than 5,000 registered attendees, MRO Asia-Pacific & Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific attract key decision makers, airline buyers and industry leaders. The events offer peer-to-peer learning with case studies, proven methodologies and realistic approaches and offer opportunities for OEMs, airlines, MROs, suppliers and buyers to build contacts and exchange ideas.

DETAILS:

The exhibition hall, with more than 200 solution providers , creates an open platform for all delegates to build contacts, exchange experiences, view an extensive showcase of effective solutions and products and test them first hand.

The conference portion of the event will include separate tracks for MRO and Aero-Engines, with both featuring industry leaders providing valuable insights on maintenance, engines, digital solutions, new technology, and supply-chain. See here for MRO agenda and Aero-Engines agenda . Speakers include decision-makers from major providers and airlines.

MRO Asia-Pacific sponsors are: Platinum HEICO , SATAIR and StandardAero , and Gold: APS, Chromalloy, Collins Aerospace, Embraer, Lufthansa-Technik, Pratt & Whitney, ST Engineering Aerospace, and TP Aerospace.

Registration is taking place Tuesday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursday, September 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

