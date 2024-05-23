TUSTIN, Calif., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company has achieved a Committed Badge from EcoVadis, one of the world’s most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. Avid earned a score of 56 from EcoVadis, placing the company in the 62nd percentile globally.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability. This impressive rating by EcoVadis validates the effort and performance of our team in integrating a focus on sustainability into our day-to-day business activities,” said Nick Green, president and CEO of Avid Bioservices. “While we are happy to be acknowledged for our work in this area, we recognize that sustainability is an ongoing effort, and we will continue to seek opportunities to improve our performance moving forward.”

EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 125,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more at www.EcoVadis.com/suppliers

