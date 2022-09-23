Avid Celebrates Its Creative Editing Customers for Multiple Emmy Wins and Nominations 

Avid users recognized at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards for their work on award-winning programming, including Succession and Ted Lasso

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) congratulates its award-winning and nominated customers for their outstanding achievements at the 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Drama and Comedy series winners Succession and Ted Lasso, respectively. Highlighting the trend of remote collaboration for his editing work using Avid Media Composer® from New Zealand with Producer Peter Jackson, Jabez Olssen took home the award for Outstanding Picture Editing for A Nonfiction Program for The Beatles: Get Back. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the awards honor the best in primetime television and the backstage crafts that make them possible.

This year’s nominees deserve an extra round of applause for their hard work in the most competitive Emmy Awards ever with submissions of scripted television series reaching record numbers this year. Virtually all the nominees as well as the winners of this year’s Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series awards relied on Media Composer editing software to deliver productions like Barry, Succession, Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Squid Game, Only Murders in the Building, Hacks, Ted Lasso, and Ozark, among many others.

HBO’s returning hit show, Barry, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, while also notching two other awards among its 14 Emmy nominations. Cutting on Avid Media Composer, Ali Greer, received her Emmy for “Starting Now”, the show’s riveting season three finale.

“Getting to edit on Barry is a dream come true and I couldn’t be more honored to be recognized by my fellow editors and the TV academy,” said Greer. “I’m grateful to collaborate with an incredible team—none of this is possible without them—thankfully we can seamlessly work together because of Avid’s project sharing capabilities. Finding the right balance of humor and drama is a challenging part of editing Barry but, with Avid’s ScriptSync®, shaping performances becomes much easier.”

“Our user creative community counted on Media Composer to help them deliver yet another year of totally captivating entertainment, from feels-good to nail-biting moments and series,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid. “Across Avid’s team, we’re thrilled to see our customers winning big and taking Emmy recognition for pushing the boundaries of storytelling in television and film.”

Avid Powers Greater Creators

