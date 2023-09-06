Now available, and to be featured at the IBC2023 Show, Avid | Stream IO delivers unparalleled speed, adaptable media format support and flexible deployment

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) is today announcing the commercial availability of Avid | Stream IO™, a new flexible subscription-based software platform for production ingest and playout of news, sports, live entertainment and other TV content. Already, broadcasters around the world – including CNBC-TV18 and BQ Prime (formerly BloombergQuint) – are signing up to take advantage of the new solution at launch.

With a flexible architecture that can be configured to ingest or play out IP streams and SDI streams, Avid | Stream IO allows news, sports and live content producers to migrate from legacy workflows and on-premises deployment to cloud and IP workflows at their own pace.

Avid | Stream IO provides flexible channel configurations, supporting popular video formats, codecs and resolutions, enabling media companies to leverage new and emerging technologies within their production workflows. It offers complete deployment flexibility, now supporting both off-the-shelf certified hardware for on-premises studio environments and standard virtual machines in the cloud.

The new platform also allows media companies to increase efficiency by combining different ingest sources in a single configuration. Ideal for live entertainment and multi-camera productions, Avid | Stream IO will support all common production formats​, including SDI at launch, Compressed IP streams SRT / RTMP soon after, with NDI, and SMPTE 2110 to follow later next year​. As a next-generation product, Avid | Stream IO offers all the best capabilities of Avid’s proven hardware-based server solutions—AirSpeed® and FastServe®—while expanding support for emerging IP standards and higher-precision formats, such as 4K and HDR.

Tim Claman, SVP and General Manager of Video & Media Solutions, Avid, explains, “Avid | Stream IO is our next-gen production ingest and playout solution, made to accelerate content creation pipelines and future-proof end-to-end Avid workflows. Its flexible software architecture supports on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment models, but at a lower cost-per-channel than traditional hardware-based systems.”

Avid | Stream IO also supports Avid’s proven fast-turnaround workflows, including shot-listing, craft editing and logging—all while tightly integrating with Avid’s MediaCentral™ production platform to minimize disruption to production.

For more information on Avid | Stream IO, visit: www.avid.com/products/avid-stream-io. To plan your visit with Avid at IBC2023 and book an appointment to explore your own vision for the future of open media production, go to connect.avid.com/AvidIBC2023.html.

