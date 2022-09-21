Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Avid Launches Subscription Solution for TV and Media Graphics

Avid Launches Subscription Solution for TV and Media Graphics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Next Gen Maestro software supports existing graphics workflows and future proofs for the cloud

BURLINGTON, Mass., September 21, 2022 – , Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the next-generation of Maestro, a new subscription-based software solution for real-time broadcast television graphics. Available immediately, this fully backward compatible solution offers graphics teams the power, flexibility and scalability to produce and deliver the best quality graphics possible for on-air and studio video wall content.

Graphics teams can now deploy Maestro software on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware or existing Avid Maestro | Engine hardware to power a faster and more flexible solution that can be used for any live production workflow, whether it’s news, ​sports, current affairs or special events. New and existing Avid graphics customers can future-proof workflows in the cloud while continuing to benefit from the familiar industry-leading full suite of tools designed to meet every live graphics need.

The Maestro graphics suite delivers new return on investment through full backwards compatibility so users can continue to work with content they created in earlier versions of Maestro. The solution also provides tight integration with Avid’s solution portfolio, including the MediaCentral® platform which enables production teams to easily incorporate graphics into their workflows. In addition, the new Maestro can be used in environments with existing ​Maestro | Engine hardware and it supports HD/UHD over IP (25G), UHD 12G and HDR workflows, bringing more flexibility to meet today’s and tomorrow’s graphics requirements.

Users of this next generation of Maestro can now leverage a simplified subscription model, providing teams with the flexibility to scale to meet changing business needs while futureproofing their organization for migration to the cloud. With a Maestro subscription, users gain access to the latest software and features, as well as a more secure and easily managed IT infrastructure deployed on Avid certified hardware—allowing users to focus on doing their best creative work.

“With easier access and better workflow integration, the new Maestro subscription solution solves the need for news and sports production and graphics teams to have tighter collaboration and faster content turn-around,” said, David Colantuoni, Vice President, Product Management for Video and Media Solutions, Avid. “With today’s Maestro graphics, teams are able to rapidly illustrate more compelling broadcasts and events for their audiences, while taking advantage of our new subscription model to gain the flexibility to adapt to the evolving requirements in demanding production environments.”

For more information on the new Maestro graphics solution, please visit https://www.avid.com/products/maestro.

Avid Powers Greater Creators 
People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success. 

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, its logo, Avid Maestro and Avid MediaCentral are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice. Details are available at www.avid.com/legal/patent-marking.

PR Contacts
Avid
Dave Smith – Americas
david.smith@avid.com 
978.502.9607

Avid
Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ
neil.beston@avid.com 
+44 (0) 7770 644 136

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)  
avid@rlyl.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.