Avid Learning Academy Partners with ThinkEDU to Inspire the Next Generation of Media Production Talent

ThinkEDU to collaborate with book publisher Rowman & Littlefield to significantly expand ALA’s reach into high schools and engage more students across the US

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced a new partnership with North American academic marketing company ThinkEDU, LLC. that will provide even more K-12 educators with the opportunity to inspire future generations of video and audio creators. ThinkEDU will work with existing Avid partner Rowman & Littlefield to help high schools across North America enhance their arts and media education tracks through the Avid Learning Academy (ALA) program, which empowers students to learn the technologies used by the editors, producers and other creators of the world’s most popular music, movies, TV shows and live broadcasts.

ThinkEDU hosts online stores for schools, colleges and universities across the country, working with more than 13,000 school districts and serving millions of students every day. It also manages some of the world’s leading training ecosystems that serve the academic community and acts as a technology consultant for educational facilities at all levels. The ability of ThinkEDU to provide a complete turnkey experience will make it easier than ever for schools to train and certify K-12 students on the Avid creative software tools specified by college media studies programs and employers across the media and entertainment industry.

Michael Fischler, CEO at ThinkEDU, said: “We’re delighted to officially partner with Avid and Rowman & Littlefield to help expand the Avid Learning Academy program. Our existing relationship with Avid and vast experience in the education sector puts us in a unique position that will enable us to guide educators in choosing the right software tools for their needs and those of their students. The ALA has already inspired so many young, talented people and we’re looking forward to helping take it to that next level.”

“ThinkEDU has a longstanding track record of taking programs such as Avid Learning Academy into the educational market. As an existing reseller of Avid’s Media Composer® , Pro Tools® and Sibelius® solutions, ThinkEDU is ideally positioned to help drive adoption of this current program,” said Bryan Castle, Director of Global Learning Partnerships at Avid. “We believe the synergies between Avid, ThinkEDU and Rowman & Littlefield make this joint partnership a perfect fit that will ultimately provide more students with a clear path to college media courses and unlock the next generation of creative talent.”

The Avid Learning Academy includes everything educators need to elevate their current arts and media programs, or rapidly launch a new program from the ground up. Courses have been designed by education professionals and are aligned to the National Core Arts Standards (U.S.), covering a wide range of media creation topics including filmmaking, video post production and audio terminology. This program is available now and participating high school educators will be able to certify their students as Avid Certified Associates, placing them on the pathway to industry-recognized Avid Certified User and Avid Certified Professional certifications that are available worldwide through Avid Learning Partner institutions.

Educators can visit www.avid.com/LearningAcademy today to discover the full potential of the Avid Learning Academy program.

About ThinkEDU

Based in Dallas, Texas, ThinkEDU is a nationwide academic reseller offering the academic community, which includes students, faculty, staff, K-12 Schools and Colleges, deep discounts on thousands of software, computers, tablets and computer accessories. ThinkEDU operates over 1,000 online technology stores for college bookstores and colleges/universities nationwide. For information about ThinkEDU, educators can visit https://corp.thinkedu.com/avid-learning-academy/ or contact us at avid@thinkedu.com.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

