Exporting complex sequences in a single step from Media Composer into Pro Tools streamlines picture and sound workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the latest version of Media Composer® with several new features that significantly speed up the post production process between editorial and audio post teams. These features deliver the first step towards gaining significant production efficiency by bringing video and audio post teams and workflows closer together.

Export Media Composer Sequences Directly into Pro Tools

Avid is uniquely positioned to streamline the process of exporting complex sequences with video, audio and metadata down to a single step, combining everything in one export .PTX file that can be opened directly in Pro Tools®. This new capability enables teams to complete projects faster and eliminate costly, time-consuming mistakes, while accelerating content creation and delivery for post production workflows. This is the first step in delivering ground-breaking collaborative workflows between Media Composer and Pro Tools, which was identified as a critical need during customer workshops and will allow Avid to introduce a differentiated set of capabilities not available in the market today.

“Media Composer interoperability with Pro Tools was accelerated by collaborating with the Avid Community Association to deliver the workflow enabler our industry has been asking for to accelerate production of high-quality content,” said David Colantuoni, Vice President, Product Management Video and Media Solutions, Avid. “The ability to easily export files into Pro Tools, combined with the expanded ‘remote editorial’ experience in Media Composer, enables production teams to more easily complete projects on time and on budget.”

“Avid continues to listen to and collaborate with its customers to address the biggest challenges in today’s modern post production community,” said Jonathan Wales, Re-Recording Mixer at Warner Bros. Studios. “Media Composer interoperability with Pro Tools bridges video and audio post production teams, creating new efficiency by streamlining picture and sound workflows that accelerate content creation.”

Produce World-Class Audio within Media Composer

Offering full support for Avid’s completely reimagined MBOX Studio™ audio interface, Media Composer provides editors with a powerful solution for recording, punch-ins and multichannel monitoring of sequences in up to 7.1 surround sound. Access to the exceptional preamps and audio converters in MBOX Studio also enables users to capture every sonic nuance of every performance with low-latency monitoring.

In addition to these groundbreaking audio features, Avid continues to deliver significant innovation in the Media Composer video editing platform, including:

Improved Media Management

Avid has improved Media Composer’s groundbreaking media management capabilities by simplifying the media relink workflow and improving performance around the ability to find paths to previously linked files. Users can locate all content within the relink window to easily re-establish broken paths and avoid losing time searching for a file’s previous locations.

Simplified UI for New Users

Media Composer now includes a new project creation setting that creates the project format from the editor’s media with one click. The enhanced UI also generates default bins and offers suggestions to guide a new user through project set-up, enabling new users, students and editing teams alike to easily initiate the editing process.

Remote Editing and Proxy Workflow Capabilities

Continuing to enable the industry’s sharp rise in remote collaboration, Avid has enhanced the remote editing experience and seamless integration of the Media Composer | Enterprise editing tool and the Avid NEXIS® | EDGE solution. This integration enables editing teams to better collaborate on projects while working remotely in post production environments. Remote production teams using Media Composer can collaborate more efficiently by using Avid NEXIS | EDGE to build innovative proxy workflows. This enables editors to seamlessly flip between high-resolution and proxy content from a single click and with no relinking required, saving production teams time and reducing complexity.

Content Review Capabilities for Editors

Media Composer’s new Multiplex IO feature enhances the “over the shoulder” experience by giving users the ability to have up to 10 active I/O plug-ins simultaneously. This allows output from Media Composer to multiple streaming platforms and devices through SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), NDI and any connected and supported I/O hardware, enabling local monitoring while streaming to remote viewers. This integration enables editing teams to better collaborate on projects while working remotely in post production environments.

Learn more about the latest additions available to Media Composer users at https://www.avid.com/media-composer.

