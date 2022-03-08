Avid Strengthens U.S. Media Market Distribution through Adistec Partnership

Breaking News
Companies expand on initial collaboration and momentum in LATAM

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Adistec Corp. into the U.S. market for audio and video content production technologies. Since initiating their partnership last year in support of business in Latin America, Avid® has benefitted from Adistec’s ability to accelerate distribution partner logistics, finance and other business processes, keeping Avid on pace with demand for its content creation and management products across television, film, music, and education in that region.

Adistec is a value-added distributor of datacenter, networking and security solutions, specializing in the discrete business and technology requirements that vary widely from country to country. Adistec complements its product portfolio with cloud services running in several proprietary datacenters, as well as extensive consulting and educational services. Many media, IT and networking companies, including Fortune 1,000 brands, rely on Adistec to extend their market reach and ensure customer delivery.

Avid’s Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner said, “Avid initially brought Adistec on board to accelerate our collaboration with our numerous strategic partners to make them more successful in serving their local markets. Our progress with Adistec in Latin America has been very encouraging and we look forward to extending the benefit of this alliance to Avid’s U.S. partner network and clients.”

Adistec President Fabian Sperman said, “We’re pleased to have earned the trust of Avid and its partner network, who have built an unparalleled, loyal customer base. We’re eager to get behind the brand in the U.S. and add their success here.”

This week, Avid and Adistec are co-hosting their first annual LATAM Summit, welcoming sales distribution partners from across region to explore the wide range of Avid product innovations, from subscription and cloud-based content creation tools and platforms to integrated solutions for media storage and management.

Avid and Adistec collaborate on customer education activities including tutorials and networking events for the professional media community in cities throughout the Americas, including Miami where Adistec runs an Avid NEXIS® media storage system in its data center and headquarters. Upcoming event themes include immersive audio production with the Pro Tools® digital audio workstation, and remote collaboration in video post-production with Avid NEXIS | EDGE™. Follow Avid’s LATAM social channels instagram.com/avidlatam, twitter.com/avid_ESP, and twitter.com/avid_POR for updates about upcoming events.

About Adistec  
Adistec is a leader in value-added distribution in the Americas, including the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Established in 2002, our organization delivers 100% IT solutions through channels. We are a team of professionals specialized in Datacenter and Security bringing a portfolio of leading brands in each of these areas to our business partners. We strengthen our partners’ business through five business units: Distribution, Education, Professional Services, Cloud Solutions and Adistec Integrated Solutions.

Avid Powers Greater Creators 
People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and bingeworthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success. 

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, its logo, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS and Avid NEXIS | EDGE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

