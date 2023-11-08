–Strong Q3’23 year over year (Y-O-Y) revenue growth, yield and unit cost-driven gross margin expansion and operating leverage fuel strong financial performance

–Q3’23 Y-O-Y net income loss of $(8.1) million sharply lower vs. loss of $(25.4) million while non-GAAP net income loss swings positively to a profit of $5.8 million from a loss of $(11.7) million

–Q3’23 adjusted EBITDA swings positively and sharply to $11.4 million from a loss of $(3.7) million

–Raising full year 2023 business outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our solid third quarter financial results highlight continued strong operational execution across all key levers of the business. On key financial measures, from revenue growth to gross margin to EBITDA, we exceeded – significantly in some instances – our implied third quarter business outlook. Furthermore, we maintained our strong balance sheet, which we believe provides us additional optionality to accelerate our long-term path of progress. Our value proposition for cost containment and reduction continues to have tremendous resonance with our B2B middle market customers. And the recent integration partnership with AppFolio, a real estate focused provider of solutions with a base of 19,000 customers, is a great testament to that recognition and the large addressable market opportunity ahead of us. And while it is unclear how the macro cross currents play out, we remained focused on executing strategies that we believe will position us to achieve our medium and long-term Rule of 40 and 40-plus targets,” said Michael Praeger, CEO & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $98.7 million, an increase of 19.7% year-over-year, compared with $82.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $(8.1) million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(25.4) million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $5.8 million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(11.7) million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross profit was $62.3 million, or 63.2% of total revenue, compared with $47.6 million, or 57.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $69.1 million, or 70.0% of total revenue, compared with $53.5 million, or 65.0% of revenue in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million compared with $(3.7) million in the third quarter of 2022.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics.”

Third Quarter 2023 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

Total transactions processed in the third quarter of 2023 were 19.2 million, an increase of 6.4% from 18.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Total payment volume in the third quarter of 2023 was $19.6 billion, an increase of 8.4% from $18.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Transaction yield in the third quarter of 2023 was $5.15, an increase of 12.7% from $4.57 in the third quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Outlook

As of November 8, 2023, AvidXchange anticipates its Full Year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Current

FY 2023 Guidance Previous

FY 2023 Guidance Revenue $374.5 – $375.5 $368.0 – $370.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $22.0 – $23.0 $7.0 – $8.0

(1) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Teleconference Information

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,800 businesses and it has made payments to more than 965,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “outlook,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and EBITDA for the full year 2023, statements related to our ability to achieve our medium and long-term Rule of 40 and Rule of 40-plus targets, our continued strong operational execution, our customers’ perception of the value proposition associated with our products and services, our addressable market opportunity, the role our balance sheet plays in accelerating long-term growth, the impact of the macroeconomic environment on our business, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed for the period ended September 30, 2023, and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss).

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, acquisition-related effects on income tax, and charitable contributions of common stock. Non-GAAP income tax expense is calculated using our blended statutory rate except in periods of non-GAAP net loss when it is based on our GAAP income tax expense. In each case, non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the effects of acquisitions in the period on tax expense.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 98,680 $ 82,411 $ 276,656 $ 230,175 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) 30,767 29,890 90,461 86,676 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 18,735 20,241 58,946 57,928 Research and development 24,754 21,997 72,616 62,176 General and administrative 25,002 24,042 75,345 62,704 Depreciation and amortization 9,051 8,365 26,515 24,384 Total operating expenses 77,542 74,645 233,422 207,192 Loss from operations (9,629 ) (22,124 ) (47,227 ) (63,693 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 5,100 2,031 14,820 2,906 Interest expense (3,428 ) (5,209 ) (10,106 ) (15,261 ) Other income (expense) 1,672 (3,178 ) 4,714 (12,355 ) Loss before income taxes (7,957 ) (25,302 ) (42,513 ) (76,048 ) Income tax expense 134 69 339 207 Net loss $ (8,091 ) $ (25,371 ) $ (42,852 ) $ (76,255 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 202,526,844 198,234,392 201,338,550 197,710,104

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,932 $ 350,563 Restricted funds held for customers 1,226,216 1,283,824 Marketable securities 100,643 110,986 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,866 and $3,123, respectively 40,892 39,668 Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,313 and $1,872 respectively 10,203 10,016 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,414 12,561 Total current assets 1,731,300 1,807,618 Property and equipment, net 101,463 103,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,903 2,343 Deferred customer origination costs, net 27,499 28,284 Goodwill 165,921 165,921 Intangible assets, net 88,583 98,749 Other noncurrent assets and deposits 4,129 5,189 Total assets $ 2,120,798 $ 2,211,996 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,759 $ 13,453 Accrued expenses 46,878 73,535 Payment service obligations 1,226,216 1,283,824 Deferred revenue 12,526 12,063 Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases 305 477 Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases 1,593 1,380 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,425 6,425 Total current liabilities 1,312,702 1,391,157 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenue, less current portion 15,373 17,487 Contingent consideration, less current portion 70 70 Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities 62,340 61,974 Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities 3,627 4,657 Long-term debt 74,898 75,912 Other long-term liabilities 3,385 3,295 Total liabilities 1,472,395 1,554,552 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 202,896,081 and 199,433,998 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 203 199 Additional paid-in capital 1,665,887 1,632,080 Accumulated deficit (1,017,687 ) (974,835 ) Total stockholders’ equity 648,403 657,444 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,120,798 $ 2,211,996

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (42,852 ) $ (76,255 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 26,515 24,384 Amortization of deferred financing costs 326 1,018 Provision for credit losses 2,118 3,751 Stock-based compensation 31,181 23,767 Accrued interest 1,509 1,765 Loss on fixed asset disposal – 36 Accretion of investments held to maturity (4,091 ) (1,123 ) Deferred income taxes 158 162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,221 ) (9,493 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (851 ) (2,337 ) Other noncurrent assets 1,369 (1,061 ) Deferred customer origination costs 785 (66 ) Accounts payable 4,679 167 Deferred revenue (1,650 ) (511 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (27,588 ) 6,097 Operating lease liabilities (378 ) (165 ) Total adjustments 31,861 46,391 Net cash used in operating activities (10,991 ) (29,864 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of marketable securities held to maturity (262,994 ) (310,025 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities held to maturity 277,428 213,872 Purchases of equipment (1,001 ) (2,677 ) Purchases of real estate – (767 ) Purchases of intangible assets (11,898 ) (20,363 ) Supplier advances, net (1,309 ) (4,699 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 226 (124,659 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt – 2,367 Repayments of long-term debt (1,219 ) – Principal payments on finance leases (435 ) (666 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,452 828 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 1,178 602 Debt issuance costs (743 ) – Payment of acquisition-related liability (100 ) (344 ) Payment service obligations (57,607 ) (314,603 ) Net cash used in financing activities (57,474 ) (311,816 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers (68,239 ) (466,339 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 1,634,387 1,805,163 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period $ 1,566,148 $ 1,338,824 Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations $ 81 $ 689 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations 362 2,831 Common stock issued as contingent consideration – 344 Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses 939 1 Interest paid on notes payable 3,889 8,134 Interest paid on finance leases 4,386 4,323