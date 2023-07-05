SHORT HILLS, New Jersey and ATLANTA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. (“Avina”), a leading developer of electrolytic hydrogen plants, is proud to announce a partnership agreement with Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”, NYSE: GTLS), a global leader in design and manufacture of equipment for the entire hydrogen supply chain. Under the terms of the agreement, Chart will supply their Howden compressors for Avina’s state-of-the-art green hydrogen facility in Southern California (USA). The gaseous hydrogen will be compressed and used to decarbonize heavy-duty trucks, marking a significant milestone as the region’s first green hydrogen plant. Chart’s Howden diaphragm “D” series compressors will enable the safe and efficient transportation of compressed gaseous hydrogen, ensuring its availability as a clean fuel source for heavy-duty trucks throughout Southern California.

The partnership’s efforts will drive the expansion of sustainable transportation infrastructure and establish Southern California as a leader in green hydrogen. “Avina is proud to work with Chart on this first-of-its-kind green hydrogen project in Southern California, deepening our partnership,” said Vishal Shah, founder and CEO, Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. “Chart’s Howden compressors are best in class, ensuring the reliability and high quality of Avina’s green hydrogen for commercial mobility and other markets in California.”

Jill Evanko, President and CEO of Chart said “Our partnership with Avina showcases Chart’s expertise in designing and delivering cutting-edge hydrogen solutions across the entire hydrogen value chain. With a rich history of over 100 years in hydrogen compression leadership, our solution for this project focuses on ensuring the safety and efficiency of hydrogen compression, while providing ongoing support to optimize plant performance and reliability. This project is another testament to Chart’s expertise in developing and delivering innovative yet cost-effective hydrogen technologies.”

For more information about Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. and Chart Industries Inc., please visit their respective websites at www.avinah2.com and www.chartindustries.com.

About Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc.

Avina is a pioneer in the green hydrogen and green fuels sector with the most advanced portfolio of clean hydrogen plants under development and access to proprietary technology solutions. Avina uses a technology enabled production approach to make distributed green hydrogen cheaper than grey hydrogen today. Avina’s team has unparalleled expertise in the green hydrogen sector and is developing proprietary solutions to integrate intermittent renewable power with commercially available hydrogen technologies. Avina has 1.5 GW of clean hydrogen plants planned or under development with some of the largest corporations in the world.

About Chart Industries Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of Clean™ – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com

Avina Media Contact

Nihal Kerim

nkerim@avinah2.com

Chart Investor Relations Contact:

John Walsh

VP, Investor Relations

1-770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com