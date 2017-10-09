Avis Budget Group Announces Renewal and Expansion of Global Partnership With International Airlines Group

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions, and International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups carrying more than 100 million passengers each year, have renewed and expanded their global partnership.

As part of the exclusive multi-year deal, Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental will be the only car rental brands available for booking through British Airways, Iberia and Iberia Express; with Aer Lingus to follow at a later date. The agreement also includes exclusivity with IAG’s loyalty programs, including British Airways Executive Club, Aer Club from Aer Lingus, Iberia Plus and the Avios Travel Rewards Programme. Until now, Budget Car Rental was only available for bookings via the British Airways Executive Club, Avios Travel Rewards Programme and Iberia Plus loyalty programs.

“This new agreement with IAG is a testament of our continued commitment to provide our partners and their customers with best-in-class products and service,” said Mark Servodidio, president, International, Avis Budget Group. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to working together to further provide a seamless travel solution.”

“This partnership dates back more than 20 years when Avis Car Rental teamed up with our loyalty programme, Iberia Plus, followed by the British Airways Executive Club,” said Silvia Cairo, head of commercial planning and policy, IAG. “Since then, Avis, and later Budget, have consistently delivered world-class services to our customers. We’re excited to renew our agreement with Avis Budget Group and expand the relationship to offer a complete range of car rental options to our airlines.”

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.