Breaking News
Home / Top News / Avis Budget Group Announces Renewal and Expansion of Global Partnership With International Airlines Group

Avis Budget Group Announces Renewal and Expansion of Global Partnership With International Airlines Group

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions, and International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups carrying more than 100 million passengers each year, have renewed and expanded their global partnership.

As part of the exclusive multi-year deal, Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental will be the only car rental brands available for booking through British Airways, Iberia and Iberia Express; with Aer Lingus to follow at a later date. The agreement also includes exclusivity with IAG’s loyalty programs, including British Airways Executive Club, Aer Club from Aer Lingus, Iberia Plus and the Avios Travel Rewards Programme. Until now, Budget Car Rental was only available for bookings via the British Airways Executive Club, Avios Travel Rewards Programme and Iberia Plus loyalty programs.

“This new agreement with IAG is a testament of our continued commitment to provide our partners and their customers with best-in-class products and service,” said Mark Servodidio, president, International, Avis Budget Group. “We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to working together to further provide a seamless travel solution.”

“This partnership dates back more than 20 years when Avis Car Rental teamed up with our loyalty programme, Iberia Plus, followed by the British Airways Executive Club,” said Silvia Cairo, head of commercial planning and policy, IAG. “Since then, Avis, and later Budget, have consistently delivered world-class services to our customers. We’re excited to renew our agreement with Avis Budget Group and expand the relationship to offer a complete range of car rental options to our airlines.”

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

 

CONTACT: Contact: Alice Pereira
(973) 496-3916	
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.