Breaking News
Home / Top News / Avis Budget Group Launches New Mobility Brand in Italy

Avis Budget Group Launches New Mobility Brand in Italy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Smile Rent: A Full Self-Service and Pay-Per-KM Rental Experience

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, July 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading mobility solutions provider, Avis Budget Group, (NASDAQ: CAR) today announces the launch of its new, pay per kilometre, mobility brand in Italy: Smile Rent. The low-cost, 100% self-serve brand is the latest addition to the mobility giant’s expanding portfolio in Southern Europe, and will be targeting the budget-conscious, tech-savvy travellers to Italy.

Initially launching in Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa airports this summer, Smile Rent allows its customers to access their rental vehicles via their phones, completely bypassing the rental desk. The keys will be inside the vehicles in the dedicated parking spots near the airport, reachable via the airport shuttle service, and the car can be locked and unlocked via the app.

The Smile Rent offer is pay per kilometre, meaning that the customer pays for the actual kilometres covered during the rental. Furthermore, as a fully self-service experience, customers have complete control of the rental process from beginning to end, by comfortably managing bookings, costs and any modifications – such as an upgrade – through their smartphone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Katie Mille, Director of Strategy – International, Avis Budget Group said of the launch: “This is an exciting step for us as we continue to look at ways to reinvent rental for the present and future needs of different customers and partners. The launch of Smile Rent represents a further step in the path taken by Avis Budget Group to generate innovative mobility solutions. With this launch we are making the rental experience more simple, transparent and on-demand – allowing customers to manage the entire process with complete freedom and autonomy.”

“Smile Rent brings budget-conscious customers, straight-to-vehicle access at a very competitive price: Book, Drive, Enjoy.”

To book one of the four available car groups (Economy, Compact, Compact Automatic, Large Automatic) customers visit SmileRent.com or download mobile app for free, available on Google Play and App Store.

Information on Smile Rent:

  • To use the new service, sign up in just a few clicks, (with an identity document and driving license) on the www.smilerent.com website or via the Smile Rent app.
  • Once the profile has been created, it is possible to select the place to collect the car (among the places available), choosing the car model and the most suitable accessories to make the mobility experience even more comfortable.
  • With Smile Rent it is possible to directly manage the reservation in total autonomy. At any time, you can check booking details and the related costs and modify it according to one’s travel needs (car upgrade and addition of accessories).
  • For the return of the car, simply return it at the scheduled time to where it was picked up, and end the rental with a simple click.

    Smile Rent: Book, Drive, Enjoy!
    www.smilerent.com

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 31,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:
MHP Communications
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.