Avis Budget Group Removes More than $2.5 billion of Costs Setting the Stage for Future Recovery

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) today announced financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Despite revenue being down 37% for the fourth quarter compared to prior year, and a net loss of $90 million, we generated positive Adjusted EBITDA of $74 million through disciplined cost removal of more than $500 million. We have now had back-to-back quarters of positive Adjusted EBITDA and continue to show our ability to adapt throughout the pandemic. We are particularly encouraged by the fact that during this challenging travel environment, the Americas generated their highest fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA margins in the history of our Company.

Full year revenue was down 41% compared to prior year, net loss was $684 million and Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $175 million due to travel restrictions broadly implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our liquidity position at the end of the year was $1.3 billion after returning more than $600 million back into our vehicle programs. We continue to be in a strong position to fund the purchase of our 2021 fleet appropriately.

“I am incredibly proud of the performance of our Company during the most challenging year in Avis Budget Group’s history. I want to thank our employees who helped deliver a safe environment for our customers throughout the pandemic.” said Joe Ferraro, Avis Budget Group Chief Executive Officer. “The fact that the Americas achieved its best fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin on the lowest fourth quarter revenue base in our Company’s history serves as a proof point that our focus on cost savings will continue to deliver results.”

Q4 and Full Year Highlights

As a response to the pandemic, we created our Avis Safety Pledge and Budget Worry-Free Promise to keep our customers and employees safe. We have expanded our partnerships to enhance the cleanliness and disinfection of our rental facilities and vehicles.

We continue to expand contactless rentals for our Avis Preferred customers through our app, which also enhances the rental experience.

We reduced our cost base to match current revenue trends, removing more than $500 million of costs for the quarter, and more than $2.5 billion of costs for 2020.

We profitably disposed of approximately 40,000 and approximately 250,000 vehicles globally, including a record 18,000 and 127,000 vehicles sold through alternative channels in the U.S., for the quarter and full year, respectively.

In April, we obtained an amendment to our credit agreement, approved by 97% of our lenders, which provided a covenant holiday and increased the amount of authorized debt.

In May, we completed a senior secured notes offering of $500 million and subsequently in August, a senior unsecured notes offering of $350 million, using the proceeds to pay off $100 million of existing notes and provide additional liquidity.

In August, we completed an offering of $650 million of asset-backed securities with a weighted average interest rate of 2.28%, our lowest rate since 2013 for our fleet financing. In January, we also completed an offering of $700 million of asset-backed securities with a weighted average interest rate of 2.42%

Outlook

While we will continually monitor the roll out of the vaccine and its impact on the demand for the travel industry, we cannot predict when increases in the travel industry will occur. Due to these macro uncertainties, we are not providing guidance at this time. However, we remain optimistic about those factors we can control in 2021 and specifically around our ability to minimize cost accretion as revenues return. We believe these actions will position us to be a structurally more profitable company when travel demand normalizes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

This release, including the Outlook section, includes financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted pretax income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, as well as other financial measures that are not considered generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures as defined under SEC rules. Important information regarding such measures is contained in the financial tables to this release and in Appendix I, including the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measures. The Company and its management believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in measuring the comparable results of the Company period-over-period. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted pretax income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share, respectively. The Company believes it is impracticable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures for 2021 due to the degree of uncertainty associated with forecasting the reconciling items and amounts. Foreign currency translation effects on the Company’s results are quantified by translating the current period’s non-U.S. dollar-denominated results using the currency exchange rates of the prior period of comparison including any related gains and losses on currency hedges. Per-unit fleet costs, which represent vehicle depreciation, lease charges and gain or loss on vehicle sales, divided by average rental fleet, are calculated on a per-month basis.

Tables Follow

Table 1

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

SUMMARY DATA SHEET

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Income Statement and Other Items Revenues $ 1,355 $ 2,162 (37)% $ 5,402 $ 9,172 (41)% Income (loss) before income taxes (135 ) 14 n/m (956 ) 287 n/m Net income (loss) (90 ) 142 n/m (684 ) 302 n/m Earnings (loss) per share – diluted (1.29 ) 1.90 n/m (9.71 ) 3.98 n/m Adjusted Earnings Measures (non-GAAP) (A) Adjusted EBITDA 74 143 (48)% (175 ) 788 n/m Adjusted pretax income (loss) (46 ) 48 n/m (626 ) 403 n/m Adjusted net income (loss) (26 ) 54 n/m (438 ) 279 n/m Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – diluted (0.36 ) 0.73 n/m (6.21 ) 3.68 n/m As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Balance Sheet Items Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 692 $ 686 Vehicles, net 8,153 12,177 Debt under vehicle programs 6,857 11,068 Corporate debt 4,210 3,435 Stockholders’ equity (155 ) 656

Segment Results Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenues Americas $ 1,029 $ 1,530 (33)% $ 3,965 $ 6,352 (38)% International 326 632 (48)% 1,437 2,820 (49)% Corporate and Other — — n/m — — n/m Total Company $ 1,355 $ 2,162 (37)% $ 5,402 $ 9,172 (41)% Adjusted EBITDA Americas $ 113 $ 144 (22)% $ 72 $ 652 (89)% International (28 ) 16 n/m (202 ) 203 n/m Corporate and Other (11 ) (17 ) n/m (45 ) (67 ) n/m Total Company $ 74 $ 143 (48)% $ (175 ) $ 788 n/m

n/m Not meaningful. (A) See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and Appendix I for definitions.

Table 2

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 1,355 $ 2,162 $ 5,402 $ 9,172 Expenses Operating 817 1,164 3,322 4,698 Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net 279 484 1,368 2,063 Selling, general and administrative 154 290 703 1,237 Vehicle interest, net 71 83 318 344 Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization 72 68 286 263 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net: Interest expense 68 39 231 178 Early extinguishment of debt — 2 9 12 Restructuring and other related charges 29 14 118 80 Transaction-related costs, net — 4 3 10 Total expenses 1,490 2,148 6,358 8,885 Income (loss) before income taxes (135 ) 14 (956 ) 287 Benefit from income taxes (45 ) (128 ) (272 ) (15 ) Net income (loss) $ (90 ) $ 142 $ (684 ) $ 302 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted Basic $ (1.29 ) $ 1.92 $ (9.71 ) $ 4.01 Diluted $ (1.29 ) $ 1.90 $ (9.71 ) $ 3.98 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 69.7 73.9 70.5 75.2 Diluted 69.7 74.4 70.5 75.7

Table 3

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

KEY METRICS SUMMARY

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Americas Rental Days (000’s) 17,314 26,509 (35)% 72,029 111,758 (36)% Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 59.38 $ 57.70 3% $ 55.06 $ 56.84 (3)% Average Rental Fleet 310,676 416,801 (25)% 372,222 434,570 (14)% Vehicle Utilization 60.6 % 69.1 % -8.5pps 52.9 % 70.5 % -17.6 pps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 216 $ 271 (20)% $ 217 $ 280 (23)% International Rental Days (000’s) 7,764 13,772 (44)% 34,397 59,161 (42)% Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 39.50 $ 45.86 (14)% $ 41.53 $ 47.66 (13)% Average Rental Fleet 129,861 213,887 (39)% 160,439 225,891 (29)% Vehicle Utilization 65.0 % 70.0 % -5.0pps 58.6 % 71.8 % -13.2pps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 188 $ 225 (16)% $ 208 $ 222 (6)% Total Rental Days (000’s) 25,078 40,281 (38)% 106,426 170,919 (38)% Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 53.23 $ 53.65 (1)% $ 50.69 $ 53.66 (6)% Average Rental Fleet 440,537 630,688 (30)% 532,661 660,461 (19)% Vehicle Utilization 61.9 % 69.4 % -7.5pps 54.6 % 70.9 % -16.3 pps Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month, excluding exchange rate effects (A) $ 207 $ 255 (19)% $ 214 $ 260 (18)% _______ Refer to Table 6 for key metrics calculations and Appendix I for key metrics definitions. (A) The following metrics include changes in currency exchange rates: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Americas Revenue per Day $ 59.41 $ 57.70 3% $ 55.05 $ 56.84 (3)% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 216 $ 271 (20)% $ 217 $ 280 (23)% International Revenue per Day $ 41.97 $ 45.86 (8)% $ 41.76 $ 47.66 (12)% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 200 $ 225 (11)% $ 208 $ 222 (6)% Total Revenue per Day $ 54.01 $ 53.65 1% $ 50.75 $ 53.66 (5)% Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month $ 211 $ 255 (17)% $ 214 $ 260 (18)%

Table 4 (page 1 of 2)

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED SCHEDULES OF CASH FLOWS AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED SCHEDULE OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December

31, 2020 Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 691 Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities exclusive of vehicle programs $ (157 ) Net cash provided by investing activities of vehicle programs 3,334 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 3,177 Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities exclusive of vehicle programs $ 553 Net cash used in financing activities of vehicle programs (4,598 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (4,045 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash 42 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash (135 ) Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, beginning of period (A) 900 Cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash, end of period (B) $ 765

CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOWS (C)

Year Ended December

31, 2020 Loss before income taxes $ (956 ) Add-back of non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization 286 Add-back of debt extinguishment costs 9 Add-back of COVID-19 charges 122 Add-back of restructuring and other related costs 118 Add-back of unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net 8 Add-back of non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity 4 Add-back of transaction-related costs, net 3 Working capital and other (59 ) Capital expenditures (D) (128 ) Tax payments, net of refunds (44 ) Vehicle programs and related (E) 232 Adjusted free cash flow $ (405 ) Acquisition and related payments, net of acquired cash (F) (48 ) Borrowings, net of debt repayments 683 Restructuring and other related payments (105 ) COVID-19 payments, net (18 ) Non-operational payments related to shareholder activist activity (5 ) Transaction-related payments (4 ) Issuance of common stock 15 Repurchases of common stock (119 ) Change in program cash (143 ) Change in restricted cash (2 ) Foreign exchange effects, financing costs and other 16 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, program and restricted cash (per above) $ (135 )

Table 4 (page 2 of 2)

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Year Ended December

31, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities (per above) $ 691 Investing activities of vehicle programs 3,334 Financing activities of vehicle programs (4,598 ) Capital expenditures (94 ) Proceeds received on sale of assets and nonmarketable equity securities 6 Change in program cash 143 Change in restricted cash 2 Acquisition and disposition-related payments (21 ) Non-operational payments related to shareholder activist activity 5 COVID-19 payments, net 18 Restructuring and other related payments 105 Transaction-related payments 4 Adjusted free cash flow (per above) $ (405 )

(A) Consists of cash and cash equivalents of $686 million, program cash of $211 million and restricted cash of $3 million. (B) Consists of cash and cash equivalents of $692 million, program cash of $72 million and restricted cash of $1 million. (C) See Appendix I for the definition of Adjusted free cash flow. (D) Includes $34 million of cloud computing implementation costs. (E) Includes vehicle-backed borrowings (repayments) that are incremental to amounts required to fund incremental (reduced) vehicle and vehicle-related assets. (F) Excludes $21 million of vehicles purchased as a part of North America licensee acquisitions, which were financed through incremental vehicle-backed borrowings.

Table 5 (page 1 of 2)

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

The accompanying press release includes certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures as defined under SEC rules. To the extent not provided in the press release or accompanying tables, we have provided the reasons we present these non-GAAP financial measures and a description of what they represent in Appendix I. For each non-GAAP financial measure a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is calculated and presented below with reconciliations of net income (loss), income (loss) before income taxes and diluted earnings (loss) per share to Adjusted EBITDA and our Adjusted earnings measures.

Three Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (90 ) $ 142 Benefit from income taxes (45 ) (128 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (135 ) 14 Add certain items: COVID-19 charges (A) 32 — Restructuring and other related charges 29 14 Acquisition-related amortization expense 20 12 Unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net (B) 8 — Early extinguishment of debt — 2 Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity (C) — 2 Transaction-related costs, net — 4 Adjusted pretax income (loss) (46 ) 48 Add: Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization (excluding acquisition-related amortization expense) 52 56 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net (excluding early extinguishment of debt) 68 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74 $ 143 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (90 ) $ 142 Add certain items, net of tax: COVID-19 charges 23 — Restructuring and other related charges 21 11 Acquisition-related amortization expense 14 9 Unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net 6 — Early extinguishment of debt — 2 Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity — 1 Transaction-related costs, net — 2 One-time tax benefit arising from implementation of tax planning strategies — (113 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (26 ) $ 54 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (1.29 ) $ 1.90 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.36 ) $ 0.73 Shares used to calculate Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share 69.7 74.4

(A) For three months ended December 31, 2020 consists of $29 million within operating expenses and $3 million within selling, general and administrative expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. Primarily consisting of $19 million of minimum annual guaranteed rent in excess of concession fees and $13 million of incremental cleaning supplies to sanitize vehicles and facilities, overflow parking for idle vehicles and related shuttling costs and other charges. (B) Reported within operating expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. (C) Reported within selling, general and administrative expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Table 5 (page 2 of 2)

Year Ended December 31, Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (684 ) $ 302 Benefit from income taxes (272 ) (15 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (956 ) 287 Add certain items: COVID-19 charges (A) 122 — Restructuring and other related charges 118 80 Acquisition-related amortization expense 66 56 Early extinguishment of debt 9 12 Unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net (B) 8 — Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity (C) 4 2 Transaction-related costs, net 3 10 Gain on sale of equity method investment in China (B) — (44 ) Adjusted pretax income (loss) (626 ) 403 Add: Non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization (excluding acquisition-related amortization expense) 220 207 Interest expense related to corporate debt, net (excluding early extinguishment of debt) 231 178 Adjusted EBITDA $ (175 ) $ 788 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (684 ) $ 302 Add certain items, net of tax: COVID-19 charges 90 — Restructuring and other related charges 90 62 Acquisition-related amortization expense 48 41 Early extinguishment of debt 7 9 Unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, net 6 — Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity 3 1 Transaction-related costs, net 2 7 Gain on sale of equity method investment in China — (30 ) One-time tax benefit arising from implementation of tax planning strategies — (113 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (438 ) $ 279 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (9.71 ) $ 3.98 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (6.21 ) $ 3.68 Shares used to calculate Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share 70.5 75.7

(A) For the year ended December 31, 2020 consists of $116 million within operating expenses, $5 million within selling, general and administrative expenses and $1 million within vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. Primarily consisting of $60 million of minimum annual guaranteed rent in excess of concession fees, $48 million of incremental cleaning supplies to sanitize vehicles and facilities, overflow parking for idle vehicles and related shuttling costs and other charges, $14 million of losses associated with vehicles damaged in overflow parking lots, net of insurance proceeds. (B) Reported within operating expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. (C) Reported within selling, general and administrative expenses in our Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Table 6

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

($ in millions, except as noted)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Americas International Total Americas International Total Revenue per Day (RPD) Revenue $ 1,029 $ 326 $ 1,355 $ 1,530 $ 632 $ 2,162 Currency exchange rate effects (1 ) (20 ) (21 ) — — — Revenue excluding exchange rate effects 1,028 306 1,334 1,530 632 2,162 Rental days (000’s) 17,314 7,764 25,078 26,509 13,772 40,281 RPD excluding exchange rate effects

(in $’s) $ 59.38 $ 39.50 $ 53.23 $ 57.70 $ 45.86 $ 53.65 Vehicle Utilization Rental days (000’s) 17,314 7,764 25,078 26,509 13,772 40,281 Average rental fleet 310,676 129,861 440,537 416,801 213,887 630,688 Number of days in period 92 92 92 92 92 92 Available rental days (000’s) 28,582 11,947 40,529 38,346 19,677 58,023 Vehicle utilization 60.6 % 65.0 % 61.9 % 69.1 % 70.0 % 69.4 % Per-Unit Fleet Costs Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net $ 201 $ 78 $ 279 $ 339 $ 145 $ 484 Currency exchange rate effects — (5 ) (5 ) — — — $ 201 $ 73 $ 274 $ 339 $ 145 $ 484 Average rental fleet 310,676 129,861 440,537 416,801 213,887 630,688 Per-unit fleet costs (in $’s) $ 647 $ 564 $ 622 $ 813 $ 675 $ 766 Number of months in period 3 3 3 3 3 3 Per-unit fleet costs per month excluding exchange rate effects (in $’s) $ 216 $ 188 $ 207 $ 271 $ 225 $ 255

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Americas International Total Americas International Total Revenue per Day (RPD) Revenue $ 3,965 $ 1,437 $ 5,402 $ 6,352 $ 2,820 $ 9,172 Currency exchange rate effects 1 (9 ) (8 ) — — — Revenue excluding exchange rate effects 3,966 1,428 5,394 6,352 2,820 9,172 Rental days (000’s) 72,029 34,397 106,426 111,758 59,161 170,919 RPD excluding exchange rate effects

(in $’s) $ 55.06 $ 41.53 $ 50.69 $ 56.84 $ 47.66 $ 53.66 Vehicle Utilization Rental days (000’s) 72,029 34,397 106,426 111,758 59,161 170,919 Average rental fleet 372,222 160,439 532,661 434,570 225,891 660,461 Number of days in period 366 366 366 365 365 365 Available rental days (000’s) 136,233 58,721 194,954 158,618 82,450 241,068 Vehicle utilization 52.9 % 58.6 % 54.6 % 70.5 % 71.8 % 70.9 % Per-Unit Fleet Costs Vehicle depreciation and lease charges, net $ 968 $ 400 $ 1,368 $ 1,462 $ 601 $ 2,063 Currency exchange rate effects — — — — — — $ 968 $ 400 $ 1,368 $ 1,462 $ 601 $ 2,063 Average rental fleet 372,222 160,439 532,661 434,570 225,891 660,461 Per-unit fleet costs (in $’s) $ 2,601 $ 2,495 $ 2,569 $ 3,364 $ 2,660 $ 3,123 Number of months in period 12 12 12 12 12 12 Per-unit fleet costs per month excluding exchange rate effects (in $’s) $ 217 $ 208 $ 214 $ 280 $ 222 $ 260

Our calculation of rental days and revenue per day may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly-titled metrics by other companies. Currency exchange rate effects are calculated by translating the current-year results at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related gains and losses on currency hedges.

Appendix I

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

DEFINITIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

Adjusted EBITDA

The accompanying press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, which represents income (loss) from continuing operations before non-vehicle related depreciation and amortization, any impairment charges, restructuring and other related charges, early extinguishment of debt costs, non-vehicle related interest, transaction-related costs, net, charges for unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity, gain on sale of equity method investment in China, COVID-19 charges and income taxes. Net charges for unprecedented personal-injury and other legal matters, which include legal charges of a nature not previously incurred by the company and gain on sale of equity method investment in China are recorded within operating expenses in our consolidated condensed statement of operations. Non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity include third party advisory, legal and other professional service fees and are recorded within selling, general and administrative expenses in our consolidated results of operations. COVID-19 charges include unusual, direct and incremental costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as minimum annual guaranteed rent in excess of concession fees for the period, overflow parking for idle vehicles and related shuttling costs, incremental cleaning supplies to sanitize vehicles and facilities and other charges, and losses associated with vehicles damaged in overflow parking lots, net of insurance proceeds, and are primarily recorded within operating expenses in our consolidated condensed statement of operations. We have revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude COVID-19 and other unprecedented legal matters. We did not revise prior years’ Adjusted EBITDA amounts because there were no other charges similar in nature to these. Adjusted EBITDA includes stock-based compensation expense and deferred financing fee amortization totaling $9 million and $10 million in fourth quarter 2020 and 2019, respectively and totaling $31 million and $44 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as a supplemental measure in evaluating the aggregate performance of our operating businesses and in comparing our results from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is the measure that is used by our management, including our chief operating decision maker, to perform such evaluation. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component in the determination of management’s compensation. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss) recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 5.

Adjusted Earnings Non-GAAP Measures

The accompanying press release and tables present Adjusted pretax income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, which exclude certain items. We believe that these measures referred to above are useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company. We exclude restructuring and other related charges, transaction-related costs, costs related to early extinguishment of debt and certain other items as such items are not representative of the results of operations of our business less a provision for income taxes derived utilizing applicable statutory tax rates for each item. A reconciliation of our Adjusted earnings Non-GAAP measures from the appropriate measures recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 5.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Represents Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities adjusted to reflect the cash inflows and outflows relating to capital expenditures, the investing and financing activities of our vehicle programs, asset sales, if any, and to exclude debt extinguishment costs, transaction-related costs, restructuring and other related charges, COVID-19 charges and non-operational charges related to shareholder activist activity. We have revised our definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to exclude COVID-19 charges and have not revised prior years’ Adjusted Free Cash Flow amounts as there were no other charges similar in nature to these. We believe this change is meaningful to investors as it brings the measurement in line with our other non-GAAP measures. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in measuring the cash generated that is available to be used to repay debt obligations, repurchase stock, pay dividends and invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions. Adjusted Free Cash Flow should not be construed as a substitute in measuring operating results or liquidity, and our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the appropriate measure recognized under GAAP is provided on Table 4.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.

Available Rental Days

Defined as Average Rental Fleet times the numbers of days in a given period.

Average Rental Fleet

Represents the average number of vehicles in our fleet during a given period of time.

Currency Exchange Rate Effects

Represents the difference between current-period results as reported and current-period results translated at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related currency hedges.

Net Corporate Debt

Represents corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Corporate Leverage

Represents Net Corporate Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months prior to the date of calculation.

Per-Unit Fleet Costs

Represents vehicle depreciation, lease charges and gain or loss on vehicles sales, divided by Average Rental Fleet.

Rental Days

Represents the total number of days (or portion thereof) a vehicle was rented during a 24-hour period.

Revenue per Day

Represents revenues divided by Rental Days.

Vehicle Utilization

Represents Rental Days divided by Available Rental Days.