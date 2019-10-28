Avis Budget Group Renews Exclusive AARP Relationship

AARP members can save on their next trip with rental car discounts and benefits

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avis Budget Group today announced the renewal of a multi-year agreement to extend its relationship as the exclusive car rental provider for AARP members. Avis Budget Group will continue to provide AARP members with discounted rates and special offers on vehicle rentals with Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental, Budget Truck Rental and Payless Car Rental.

AARP members can save on base rental rates and are eligible for exclusive benefits, including free upgrades (subject to availability) and a free additional driver, to help make their travel experience more convenient and enjoyable. AARP members can also continue to save on annual membership fees with Zipcar, the world’s leading car sharing network. In addition to discounted rental rates, AARP members can also take advantage of reduced rates on physical damage waiver coverage when renting with Budget Truck Rental.

“We are committed to providing AARP members with transportation solutions that are convenient and affordable,” said Beth Kinerk, senior vice president of sales, Avis Budget Group. “As the exclusive car rental provider for AARP members, we’re excited to continue offering exclusive benefits, including special rates on long term rentals, to the nearly 38 million AARP members to help them save time and money during their travels, wherever the road takes them.”

Avis Budget Group offers a wide range of well-maintained vehicles, including compact, standard, full size, SUVs and minivans, from numerous manufacturers allowing customers to select the vehicle that will best meet their needs.

“As AARP members look for the best options for auto rentals, we are excited to extend and grow our existing relationship with the Avis, Budget, and Payless brands to bring exclusive benefits to our members,” said Angela Jones, Senior Vice President, AARP Services. “In addition to superb rates, AARP members receive savings such as a free additional driver and insurance coverage when booking the AARP member rate.”

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto’ home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.