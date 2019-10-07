Breaking News
Avis Budget Group to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 31st

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for November 1st, 2019

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2019 results after the market close on Thursday, October 31st, 2019, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results and its full year outlook on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 1st, 2019 until 10:00 p.m. on November 15th, 2019 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13695307.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

