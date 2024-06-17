AVIS has served as the Official Rental Car Company of the PGA TOUR since 2011

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVIS, one of the world’s best known car rental brands, has today announced a multi-year extension of its partnership as the Official Rental Car Company of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

The agreement, through 2028, will continue to provide rental vehicles for players, caddies, employees and fans at PGA TOUR-sanctioned events worldwide. AVIS has been an Official Marketing Partner and the preferred rental car company of the PGA TOUR since 2011.

“For nearly 15 years, AVIS has safely and reliably gotten PGA TOUR athletes, staff and fans to their next destination,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “The flexibility and availability offered by AVIS is critical when conducting multiple tournaments around the world on a given week, and we are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with them into the future.”

“AVIS is proud to extend its long-standing relationship with the PGA TOUR. Our team of 25,000 driven employees are honored to be trusted with the travel plans of PGA TOUR athletes, staff and millions of fans,” said Jessica Kornacki, Vice President, Marketing, AVIS. “As the busy summer travel season kicks off, there’s no better time to hit the road in your AVIS rental car and enjoy a thrilling PGA TOUR event.”

The extended partnership will see the rental car provider engage with PGA TOUR fans across the FedExCup season through its AVIS ‘Plan on Us’ campaign, highlighting the company’s legacy of being trusted with customer’s travel plans, over and over again. For 75 years, AVIS’s only plan is to make sure you keep yours.

AVIS partners with eight-time PGA TOUR winner and defending Olympic Gold Medalist Xander Schauffele

AVIS is also thrilled to tee off a two-year partnership with PGA TOUR sensation Xander Schauffele. Like AVIS, Xander is a leader on the global stage. Renowned for his precision, skill, and consistency on the golf course, Schauffele will now bring his drive for excellence to AVIS, embodying the brand’s commitment to superior performance and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the partnership, Schauffele said, “AVIS is known the world over as being a leader in its field, and the car rental brand who is always there when customers need them, even when plans change. I’m delighted to partner with them and look forward to us both delivering great results together.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Xander Schauffele and his team. He’s an exceptional athlete whose dedication to his craft makes him the perfect partner and we look forward to breaking more records together,” said Jessica Kornacki, Vice President, Marketing, AVIS.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About AVIS

AVIS operates one of the world’s best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,100 locations in approximately 170 countries. AVIS is owned by AVIS Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), global provider of mobility solutions, which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. For more information visit and www.AVIS.com.

CONTACTS: Chris Cox, PGA TOUR, [email protected]

James Tomlinson, AVIS, [email protected]