Aviso Appoints Stephen D’Angelo as President of Worldwide Field Operations

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviso, the leader in AI-powered sales forecasting and visibility, today announced that Stephen D’Angelo has joined the company as President, Worldwide Field Operations. Mr. D’Angelo will be responsible for all sales and business development operations and for scaling demand for Aviso Sales Vision™, the only platform on the market purpose-built to drive forecasting accuracy and offering 360-degree visibility across the full sales lifecycle. In this role, Mr. D’Angelo will apply his expertise in field sales, demand generation, technical sales and business development to help the company transition to the next level of growth and further its leadership position as the category-defining leader in the space.

“Steve brings three decades of sales and field operations leadership to our company,” said Michael Lock, Aviso CEO. “He has a track record of managing and driving high growth companies especially in the enterprise segment of the business. I am excited to be working with him again and we are fortunate to add him to our team.”

Prior to joining Aviso, Mr. D’Angelo served as Worldwide Vice President of Sales at Hearsay Systems where he helped the company grow aggressively in the Enterprise Space. Steve has held the president role at several other technology companies and was founder and CEO of his own company focused on data-driven hiring for sales personnel.

“I’m excited to join the team at Aviso and look forward to helping the company achieve its mission of helping sales leaders become more data-driven using AI-based technology,” said Mr. D’Angelo. “Aviso is the leading provider of forecasting technology and advanced AI predictions in the market. It’s a great time to come onboard, especially as they redefine pipeline and deal reviews with their newest functionality.”

