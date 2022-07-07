Breaking News
Avista Corp. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced

SPOKANE, Wash., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A news release with second quarter 2022 earnings information will be issued at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 3, 2022.

This call can be accessed on Avista’s website at investor.avistacorp.com. Please note, this quarter we will be using new technology and encourage you to register in advance for the call. You must pre-register for the call via the Presentations and Events link at Avista’s website (investor.avistacorp.com/events-and-presentations) to access the call-in details for the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on the Avista Corp. web site at investor.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is the operating division that provides electric service to 402,000 customers and natural gas to 369,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA.” For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

Contact:  
Media: Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174
  Laurine Jue (509) 495-2510, laurine.jue@avistacorp.com
Investors: Stacey Wenz (509) 495-2046, stacey.wenz@avistacorp.com

