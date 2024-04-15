VALENCIA, Calif., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on first-in-class devices for wound care management and skin restoration, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 13, 2024. AVITA Medical will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the AVITA Medical website at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations. To participate by telephone, please register in advance to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call under the Events section of the company’s Investor Relations website.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company transforming the standard of care for skin restoration with innovative devices and autologous cellular therapies. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. RECELL harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, delivering a transformative solution at the point-of-care. This breakthrough technology serves as the catalyst for a new treatment paradigm enabling improved clinical outcomes. AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a Biosynthetic Wound Matrix, in the United States.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

