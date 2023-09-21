VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of first-in-class devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration, today announced that Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.avitamedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a regenerative medicine company leading the development and commercialization of devices and autologous cellular therapies for skin restoration. The RECELL® System technology platform, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects and for repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions, harnesses the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ cells. Delivered at the point-of-care, RECELL enables improved clinical outcomes. RECELL is the catalyst of a new treatment paradigm and AVITA Medical is leveraging its proven and differentiated capabilities to develop first-in-class cellular therapies for multiple indications.

In international markets, our products are approved under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, soft tissue repair, vitiligo, and aesthetics. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia, received CE-mark approval in Europe and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Jessica Ekeberg

Phone +1-661-904-9269

investor@avitamedical.com

media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.