Avoya Creates New Executive Leadership Role to Further Drive Growth and Opportunity

Phil Cappelli Headshot Avoya Travel names Phil Cappelli as CSO.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, is thrilled to announce the engagement of Phil Cappelli as the company’s Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The addition of Cappelli, a highly respected executive leader across the travel industry, will propel Avoya’s ascension as it continues to deliver record-breaking results. The CSO role is a new addition to Avoya’s Strategic Leadership Team and demonstrates Avoya’s forward-thinking ambitions and tremendous opportunities for top-tier talent in the travel industry.

Cappelli’s stellar reputation, relationships, and experience will play a pivotal role in ensuring Avoya continues to flourish in an evolving marketplace. As CSO, Cappelli will lead and accelerate the growth of the company through the planning and execution of high-growth initiatives such as expanding the company’s Independent Agency Network, deepening partnerships with suppliers, opening doors for the company to make strategic acquisitions, and developing the products and services that set Avoya apart. Cappelli will oversee an extensive team of over 100 employees including Steve Hirshan, Senior Vice President of Sales; Ashley Hunter, Senior Vice President of Partnerships; and their respective teams.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Phil to the Avoya Team and this marks another significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-CEO of Avoya Travel. “His unmatched qualifications and extensive experience will enhance operations and expand what we can deliver to travelers, Independent Agencies, and suppliers. Phil’s past accomplishments and future potential put him in a category of one and I have no doubt he will embody Avoya’s culture of excellence as he boldly pursues the vast ambitions we share together.”

Cappelli enters his new role with 25 years of experience in the travel industry, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President, Preferred Partnerships at Signature Travel Network. Prior to that, he held the position of USA President at Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, as well as a number of management roles at Tauck World Discovery. Cappelli earned his Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Mount Ida College. Originally hailing from Wilton, Connecticut, he lives in Belleair, Florida with his wife and their three children.

“I am incredibly optimistic about what the future holds for Avoya Travel and am absolutely thrilled to take on the newly created position of Chief Sales Officer,” said Cappelli. “Avoya’s peerless innovation, best-in-class marketing and technology capabilities, and pristine reputation in the industry made the opportunity a perfect fit. I’m honored to play a role in Avoya’s long-term plans for aggressive expansion and look forward to working with all of the exceptionally talented staff, Independent Agencies, and suppliers that make up the Avoya Family.”

Cappelli’s appointment comes as Avoya continues to see historic growth across its platform. Avoya recently announced that year-over-year bookings have increased by an impressive 78% from January to July when compared with 2022. Contributing to this growth is Avoya’s increasing investment in its people, leadership, and the development of talent from within the company to promote innovation in the future of vacation planning.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is a vacation platform company which is redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched resources, services, proprietary technology, and patented solutions to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Through its innovative model and vast demand channels, Avoya utilizes powerful marketing technology and data intelligence, alongside its patented Live Leads™ program, to connect travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value throughout the vacation planning and booking process. Avoya continues to develop groundbreaking technology solutions to offer travelers access to exclusive discounts and amenities in partnership with travel suppliers. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and services, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond.

With the increasing complexities of planning and booking vacations, the travel agency profession has experienced an extraordinary comeback. Professionals interested in starting their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

