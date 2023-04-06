Avoya Hires New CFO, SVP of People Operations, and SVP of Strategic Operations

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has just announced the addition of three new executive roles to its Strategic Leadership Team. Filling these new roles are Mark Francone as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Melody Goldman as Senior Vice President of People Operations, and Nathan Osborne as Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations. The new appointments come at a time when Avoya is delivering record-breaking results as it continues its aggressive growth plan.

Francone joins Avoya as CFO to lead the Accounting team along with the creation of a new Finance department. After more than 17 years of experience at Princess Cruises, where he was most recently the Vice President of Finance, Francone will bring a new level of financial innovation as the company experiences unprecedented growth. His expertise in strategic financial planning and analysis along with his strong track record of producing exceptional results will enable Avoya to drive stronger and faster growth.

Goldman’s role as Senior Vice President of People Operations will focus on leading the People Operations team at Avoya to create and drive a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence. With over 20 years of experience including executive roles at RoadRunner Sports, Burger Lounge, and Kimpton Hotels, Goldman’s breadth of expertise gives her an unmatched skillset that will help drive best-in-class operations. Her long history of creating and executing strategies to attract and develop top talent coupled with her ability to build strong relationships and maintain a positive company culture will empower Avoya to continue its reputation for innovation.

Osborne’s background includes over 11 years at e-Commerce software company Miva, where he held several senior executive positions during his tenure, most recently as COO. As Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations at Avoya, Osborne will be responsible for Avoya’s M&A strategy, legal oversight, as well as leading the formation of a new Traveler Experience team where he will focus on delivering an industry-leading customer experience. As a seasoned executive, Osborne’s reputation for achieving results in business operations and strategic planning will accelerate Avoya’s expansion in the travel industry.

“We are beyond thrilled to add Mark, Melody, and Nathan to our Strategic Leadership Team,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-CEO of Avoya Travel. “Having their extensive capabilities and years of experience will catapult Avoya to new heights with how we operate and what we can deliver to travelers, Independent Agencies, and suppliers. By adding these new roles to our company, we have unlocked tremendous opportunities for Avoya to make substantial changes in the travel distribution channel. These appointments are yet another proof point of Avoya’s continued pursuit of excellence and market-leader ambitions.”

The combination of knowledge and talent that Francone, Goldman, and Osborne bring to Avoya will help the company capitalize on its rapid innovation while thoughtfully addressing opportunities to focus on the mutual success of its stakeholders, including preferred suppliers, the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network, travelers, and Avoya support staff.

To learn more visit: www.AvoyaNetwork.com

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is a vacation platform company which is redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched resources, services, proprietary technology, and patented solutions to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Through its innovative model and vast demand channels, Avoya utilizes powerful marketing technology and data intelligence, alongside its patented Live Leads™ program, to connect travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value throughout the vacation planning and booking process. Avoya continues to develop groundbreaking technology solutions to offer travelers access to exclusive discounts and amenities in partnership with travel suppliers. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and innovation, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals, and others interested in receiving the unmatched services, marketing, support, and technology needed to own and operate their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

