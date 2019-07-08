Breaking News
Home / Top News / AVRA Medical Robotics Announces its Participation in 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery

AVRA Medical Robotics Announces its Participation in 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

ORLANDO, Fla., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: AVMR), an emerging company developing a proprietary software coded system that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for the purpose of creating the next generation of fully autonomous medical robotic systems, announced today that its Chief Strategy Officer, D. Nikhil Shah, delivered a presentation at this year’s Annual Meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery. The meeting took place June 20-23 in Orlando, FL.

Barry Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I was extremely pleased that we were able to share the AVRA story at this year’s meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery. The audience was able to learn about how AVRA is currently developing proprietary algorithms along with specialized software to develop a semi-autonomous operating medical class robot, which should have a relatively quick path to commercialization. Such a device will be a vital solution for our initial market of aesthetics, which focuses on the skin, the largest organ of the human body that experiences many problems that require detailed attention by today’s dermatologists and aestheticians. In addition, our longer-term goal is to then leverage these technologies and create a fully intelligent system with built-in imaging and software programs to offer complete autonomy for medical robotics.”

About AVRA Medical Robotics
AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., (OTCQB: AVMR) is revolutionizing the practice of medicine by using a proprietary software coded system which incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to eventually develop a fully autonomous surgical robotic system. By using an AI enhanced software program, AVRA is creating an intelligent robotic arm that can “robotize” a wide range of medical procedures currently being performed by human hands. AVRA is concentrating its research and development efforts to meet rising expectations of patients and practitioners alike for the precision, safety and speed offered by robotics and artificial intelligence when combined with proven medical devices and surgical instruments. For more information visit the company’s website at www.avramedical.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or AVRA’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:   ﻿Barry Cohen
AVRA Medical Robotics 
Chairman and CEO 
[email protected]		   Adam Lowensteiner 
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9700
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.