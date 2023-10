LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB)(Renovaro), a biotechnology corporation focusing on cell, gene, and immunotherapy, has announced that Avram Miller will join its Board of Directors. Beyond this board position, Mr. Miller will also take on an advisory role, contributing to the company’s strategy and business development efforts. Renovaro Biosciences has recently signed a definitive agreement to combine with GEDiCube, a UK-based medical AI company specializing in early detection and remissions of cancer, and expedited drug discovery (Renovaro Press Release) (GEDiCube press release). GEDiCube intends to rebrand as Renovaro.AI.

Avram Miller’s career includes significant roles in the technology and medical industries. He co-founded Intel Capital and served as Intel’s Corporate Vice President of Business Development. Before his career in High-Tech, he had a 13-year career in medical science. Over the last ten years, he re-engaged his interest in utilizing technology in health care. He has been advising prominent institutions like the Cleveland Clinic and Sheba Medical Center and coaching as well as investing in many early-stage Med-Tech startups.

Rene Sindlev, Chair of the Board of Renovaro Biosciences, said, “Avram’s unique background in medical science and technology and, in particular, his experience dealing with the opportunities fueled by rapid technological changes will help guide our business. We believe his vast business experience working with companies at all stages of development will be instrumental as we move into the commercial phase of our business.”

“In my view, the impact of AI on medicine will be as significant as the impact of the Internet on the computer industry. I was fortunate to play a role in that, and now I am excited to have a similar opportunity. We are at an inflection point. AI should lead to personalized medicine comprised of new diagnostics and treatments, which will have a profound impact on longevity and, in particular, health span, something I care deeply about. I believe that Renovaro Bioscience, combined with GEDiCube, has the key elements to play a significant role in this transformation. I am delighted to have the opportunity to assist the company as a board member and an advisor working closely with the company’s leadership team,” said Avram Miller.

Renovaro has developed advanced cell, gene, and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body’s natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases. For more information on Renovaro, go to their website at www.renovarobio.com.

