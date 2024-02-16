NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avrio Worldwide (Avrio) has announced that it has appointed co-founder Lawrence Wintermeyer as CEO. Wintermeyer has held roles chairing regulated alternative investment funds in managed futures, energy, and global reinsurance following a career in advisory services in Big 4 management consultancy serving the global financial services sector.

Wintermeyer is the chair of Global Digital Finance (GDF), an industry association and open digital innovation platform promoting fair and transparent markets for digital assets and has held several industry association board roles including Innovate Finance, The Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association, and the OECD Blockchain Expert Policy Advisory Board.

He has an MBA, is a regular Forbes and Fintech.TV contributor, and promotes ethical and sustainable finance policies for a transparent, secure, and quality digital future for everyone.

AVRIO is the parent of several companies delivering licensed digital financial market infrastructure and services through a modular microservices architecture that can plug and play across public, private, and digital markets, and is not a single-siloed solution.

Avrio’s ATS technology, Arkonis, is designed to be used by the operators of private markets that facilitate the issuance and secondary trading of securities. Arkonis uses the technology to operate an ATS, a qualified matching engine, and a quotation bureau in the United States.

Avrio’s public market technology includes an API farm for exchange management (EM), order management (OM), portfolio management (PM) and client management (CM) and routes to global public markets. Avrio’s NFT technology provides exchange access and capabilities to trade digital asset securities and collectibles.

Avrio technology is blockchain protocol agnostic.

Says Wintermeyer, “I am delighted on the appointment to CEO. We have spent the past few years in stealth mode choosing to stay out of the market with our regulated businesses following COVID-19, the Ukraine conflict, the FTX bankruptcy, and the failure of SVB and instead, deploying our capital and resources to acquire companies and licenses with world class digital technology and talent.”

Vincent Molinari, Avrio co-founder says, “We are delighted at the appointment of Lawrence to the role of CEO, his executive and board experience in investment management and technology is world class and is matched by his track record and global experience and network.”

Adds Wintermeyer, “We have now assembled a world class production tech stack and team to deploy globally to service investors in private, public, and digital markets, and will focus 2024 on US markets with our SEC / FINRA registered broker / dealer tech stack supporting the retail brands in our group as they scale in the US and beyond.”

About AVRIO Worldwide PBC

AVRIO is a registered market infrastructure provider with a full technology stack.

Avrio is the parent company of:

Arkonis is the operator of a broker dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) in the United States. Arkonis Capital, LLC, a US broker dealer (BD) and market infrastructure, services, and data provider with an institutional grade full technology stack transacting across public markets, private markets and digital markets:

Trading engine (ATS), qualified matching services (QMS), and quotation bureau (QB) for transacting in unregistered securities, alternatives, or digital asset securities,

Exchange management (EM), order management (OM), portfolio management (PM) and client management (CM) for transacting in registered securities, ETFs, and funds in public markets,

NFT trading platform for regulated securities or unregulated collectibles in digital assets markets.

The technology enables clients to create, manage, and trade any product on a global platform, and is blockchain agnostic. This enables clients to capture and scale market opportunities while creating standardization and best practices designed to prevent fraud, protect investors, and comply with know-your-customer and anti-money laundering compliance laws.

Arkonis Capital LLC is a member of the FINRA and SIPC.

www.avriotech.io

