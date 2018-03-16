Avrupa Minerals Financing Fully Subscribed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to announce that the financing it has arranged to raise $500,000 by way of a private placement of 6.25 million units at $0.08 per unit is fully subscribed and will close shortly.

The funds will be used for working capital and exploration in Portugal and Kosovo. Avrupa is in the process of completing the final agreements for the three properties in Portugal – Alvalade, Marateca and Mertola. Significant work programs will be announced for these properties upon completion of the final agreements relating to the March 5, 2018 announcement.

Each unit (a “Unit) is comprised of one common share and a common share purchase warrant which entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years from closing of the offering.

Avrupa has also granted stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable to acquire 1.8 million common shares at $0.10 per share for a period of five years.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on discovery, using a prospect generator model, of valuable mineral deposits in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo, and Germany.

The Company currently holds eight exploration licenses in three European countries, including five in Portugal covering 2,911 km2, two in Kosovo covering 47 km2, and one in Germany covering 307 km2. Avrupa now has six active option and joint ventures, five in Portugal and one in Kosovo, including:

The Alvalade, Marateca and Mertola properties with an international mining company on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Portugal.

The Alvito Option Agreement with OZ Minerals Limited covering one license in the Ossa Morena Zone in southern Portugal, for IOCG deposits;

The Covas JV, with Blackheath Resources, covering one license in northern Portugal, for intrusion-related W deposits; and

Avrupa’s partner at the Slivovo Gold Project in Kosovo is fully funding the program, allowing Avrupa to dilute its ownership in the JV operating company Peshter Mining JSC. If AVU ownership goes below 10%, the interest in the project converts to a 2% NSR.

