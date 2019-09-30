AVX Donates $15,000 to Help Fund the Construction of a Splash Pad Park in Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Breaking News
As a longtime resident of Fountain Inn, AVX proudly supports the city’s continued efforts to enhance community vitality through collaborative projects & initiatives

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AVX Corporation donated $15,000 to help fund the construction of a splash pad park in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, which has been home to its corporate headquarters since 2010. The Fountain on Main splash pad park, presented by Greenville Water, is free to the public and conveniently located in the heart of the city’s fast-growing downtown area, which features a variety of shops, restaurants, and a farmer’s market — all within walking distance.

“AVX has been a resident of Fountain Inn for nearly a decade and is proud to be a member of the local community,” said Mauri Aven, project sponsor, AVX Corporation. “We value our growing community and are committed to supporting the city’s continued efforts to bolster vitality through collaborative projects and initiatives that benefit all local residents.”

In honor of its corporate support of the splash pad project, which was initiated by the Leadership Golden Strip — a collaborative effort between the Fountain Inn and Simpsonville Area Chambers of Commerce — AVX was recognized with a logo-emblazoned sign that was affixed to a wall at the Fountain on Main site during the official grand opening event held on August 21. In addition to the splash pad, Fountain on Main also features benches, shaded seating areas, convenient parking, and a mural commissioned by Greenville Water.

“We truly appreciate AVX’s generous contribution toward the installation of the new splash pad in downtown Fountain Inn,” said Whitney Ferguson, president and CEO, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce. “The goal of this project was to provide a park space that the entire community could enjoy and, with the help of AVX’s donation and their continued support, we were able to turn that vision into a reality.”

The splash pad also features lighting elements for evening enjoyment and is now open daily from 8:00 a.m – 11:00 p.m. Water shoes are recommended and all children under 12 years old must have adult supervision at all times.

For more information about the Fountain on Main, including hours of operation and rules, please visit https://kiddingaroundgreenville.com/fountain-inn-splash-pad or call Fountain Inn’s Department of Parks and Recreation at 864-862-4675. For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX
AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

Attachment

  • AVX494 Fountain Inn Splash Pad Donation PR 
CONTACT: Nicholas Kovalsky
AVX Corporation
(864) 967-2150
[email protected]

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
[email protected]
