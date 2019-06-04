AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award

Breaking News
Representing the highest possible recognition of suppliers' efforts to build stronger partnerships, improve quality performance, & provide excellent customer service, the 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award marks AVX's fifth consecutive win in the Americas

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, has earned a TTI Supplier Excellence Award in the Americas region for the fifth consecutive year. Bestowed by TTI, Inc., an authorized, specialty distributor of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical (IP&E) components, the TTI Supplier Excellence Award recognizes AVX for its superior execution of several key quality performance metrics aimed at elevating supplier and distributor performance and achieving maximum customer satisfaction throughout the Americas.

Representing the highest possible recognition of a supplier’s performance with regard to quality acceptance, ship-to-commit delivery date, effective business systems, ease of doing business, and both the quality and efficacy of field employee and management relationships, the 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award honors AVX for successful fulfillment of the following performance metrics: on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer-reported quality, administrative quality, operations and business systems, and sales and management support. 

“The TTI Supplier Excellence Awards program has been instrumental in elevating supplier and distributor performance since its inception in 1995,” said TTI Vice President of Global Business Operations, Melanie Pizzey. “Our award criteria are purposely challenging, so we are very pleased that more suppliers are embracing the program and striving for continuous improvement with regard to exceptional quality and on-time delivery, as our customers are the true beneficiaries of the dedication and commitment that these awards celebrate.”

“We are both pleased and proud to have received a TTI Supplier Excellence Award in the Americas for the fifth consecutive year and look forward to continuously improving our quality performance, providing exceptional customer service, and strengthening our partnership with TTI,”  said AVX Senior Vice President of Sales, Alex Schenkel.

For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email [email protected], follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About TTI
TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) components and the distributor of choice for industrial and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. Broader and deeper inventory, leading-edge products and custom supply chain solutions have established TTI as the leading specialist in electronic component distribution. Globally, the company maintains 1.9 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space containing over 850,000 component part numbers. Along with its subsidiaries, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and TTI Semiconductor Group, TTI employs more than 6,700 people at more than 133 locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about TTI, visit www.ttiinc.com.

About AVX
AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

CONTACT: Nicholas Kovalsky
AVX Corporation
(864) 967-2150
[email protected]

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
[email protected]
