SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock between February 1, 2022 and January 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 13, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Anavex class action lawsuit. Captioned Blum v. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation, No. 1:24-cv-01910 (S.D.N.Y.), the Anavex class action lawsuit charges Anavex and an Anavex executive with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Anavex class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-anavex-life-sciences-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-avxl.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Anavex class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 13, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Anavex investigates, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals for central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders. According to the complaint, Anavex’s primary product is blarcamesine and Anavex sponsored the “Excellence” Phase II/Phase III study to investigate blarcamesine as a treatment for pediatric Rett syndrome patients.

The Anavex class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants misled investors by providing a materially flawed and inaccurate impression of Anavex’s research program and of blarcamesine’s actual likelihood of success in the Rett syndrome trials.

The Anavex class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 2, 2024, Anavex announced the Excellence study results and in doing so revealed that Anavex used the “MMRM” method – a statistical method not previously used by Anavex in its prior blarcamesine studies – to analyze the data and that the Excellence study failed to achieve statistical significance on all but one measure. On this news, the price of Anavex stock fell more than 35%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Anavex stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Anavex class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Anavex class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Anavex class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Anavex class action lawsuit.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]