AW Pro Miner Brings New Era in Cryptocurrency Mining – AsicWay

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

AW Pro Miner Brings New Era in Cryptocurrency Mining

Sunnyvale, California, United States, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global crypto community is currently abuzz with the emergence of a new star. AW Pro, a mining rig from the recently launched company AsicWay ( www.asicway.com ), is now making heads turn with its stunning features and performance. Offering guaranteed return on investment within a month, this exceptionally powerful miner looks all set to bring about a paradigm shift in the idea of making profits by cryptocurrency mining.    

AW Pro is the most powerful crypto miner from AsicWay, offering high hash rates of 1950 TH/s, 200 GH/s, 13 GH/s, and 16 MH/s for bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero. Another exceptional feature of this miner is its low power consumption of 2200 watts. As a combination of these two factors, AW Pro is being tipped by many experts as the most profitable mining hardware ever. 

The projected profits using AW Pro for bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero are summarized below. 

  • Bitcoin: $678.35/day, $4748.42/week, $20.35k/month, $247.60k/year
  • Litecoin: $805.91/day, $5641.35/week, $24.18k/month, $294.16k/year
  • Ethereum: $899.75/day, $6298.24/week, $26.99k/month, $328.41k/year
  • Monero: $1099.59/day, $7697.11/week, $32.99k/month, $401.35k/year

While designing their miners, the primary focus for AsicWay was to create a range of mining hardware that will allow everyone to enjoy the benefits of crypto mining. All three products from the company are super easy to use because these machines are pre-configured and users only need to connect the unit to a power socket. To make things easier for the newbies, AsicWay also offers its free mining pool to all its customers.

Some other key features of AW PRO includes

  • Required input voltage between 110v and 240v
  • Delivery and custom fees covered by AsicWay
  • Moderate minimum internet speed requirement of 10 KB/s for upload and download.
  • Product warranty covering all types of software or hardware issues

To find out more, please visit https://asicway.com/

About AsicWay: AsicWay is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

CONTACT: Media Company: Crypto Limited, 
Media Name: Aydan Brown, 
Media Phone: +1 650 741 1299, 
Media Email: aydan@asicway.com, 
Media URL: www.ASICWay.com

