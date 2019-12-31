A&W Restaurants, Disabled American Veterans Break National Root Beer Float Day Fundraising Record

Breaking News
LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As it approaches its 100th anniversary, DAV is benefiting from the fundraising efforts of another 100-year-old brand: A&W Restaurants. Together, the two organizations raised nearly $175,000 from their annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign, as well as from sales of A&W’s centennial book.

A&W restaurants nationwide gave away free Root Beer Floats on August 6, with guests encouraged to make donations to DAV. This year’s fundraising topped last year’s by 12%.

In June, A&W became the first American restaurant chain to turn 100. The first frosty mug of Root Beer was served in Lodi, California, at a parade honoring World War I veterans. “A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said A&W CEO Kevin Bazner. “With this being our centennial year, National Root Beer Float Day was extra special, and we could not be more pleased that our fundraising efforts continue to grow.” Since it began celebrating National Root Beer Float Day seven years ago, A&W has generated more than $950,000 for veterans groups.

“We are thrilled to be a part of yet another incredibly successful National Root Beer Float Day campaign and grateful for the generosity of our friends at A&W Restaurants,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “The funds raised will go toward supporting America’s veterans, ensuring DAV can continue providing critical programs and services to veterans and their families at no cost.”

About A&W
America’s first and oldest franchise restaurant chain, A&W still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug alongside burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All American Food® favorites. There are nearly 1,000 locations worldwide.

About DAV
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

