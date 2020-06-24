Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / A&W Signs Development Agreements with 10 New Franchisees

A&W Signs Development Agreements with 10 New Franchisees

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Existing owners also adding restaurants nationwide

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A&W Restaurants is expanding from California to New York and from Louisiana to Minnesota, the result of agreements signed with 10 new franchisees. The latest multi-unit deal, signed this month, will bring three locations to Lafayette, Louisiana.

The popular fast food chain has opened 12 restaurants in the last 18 months. It now has 16 in development, with four being built by current franchisees. The new locations will be in major cities, such as Chicago and St. Louis, as well as mid-size and smaller communities. Seven will be located in convenience stores or travel centers.

A&W recently reported double-digit comp-store sales growth in May, despite nearly all dining rooms being closed due to coronavirus. Average unit sales have increased by 38% since franchisees acquired the company from YUM! Brands in 2011.

“A&W truly is an all-American business opportunity that performs very well in all areas of the country,” said CEO Kevin Bazner. He noted that in a recent national poll of 15,000 respondents, 74% had eaten at an A&W.

Freestanding restaurants in Beaverton, Michigan near Midland, and the St. Louis suburb of Belleville, Illinois are scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Both are in former banks.

“The pandemic is sadly forcing many stores, as well as independent and other chain restaurants, to close permanently,” Bazner said. “We expect more new franchisees will capitalize on these real estate opportunities and convert facilities that once housed other restaurant brands or businesses to A&Ws.”

Additional freestanding locations with drive-thrus under development

  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Kimball Township, Michigan
  • Lewiston, Idaho
  • Mountain Lake, Minnesota

Convenience stores with drive-thrus under development

  • Albany, New York
  • Berkeley, California
  • Cody, Wyoming
  • Hot Springs, Arkansas
  • Howard Lake, Minnesota
  • Prescott Valley, Arizona
  • Yermo, California

To help new owners succeed, A&W is lowering royalties in the first year of all new franchise agreements from the standard 5% to 3%. Second-year royalties are 4%. Initial fees on multi-unit agreements also are being discounted.

Now in its 101st year, A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain. Known for Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

Visit www.awrestaurants.com and www.awfranchising.com for more information.

Contact
Brad Ritter
Ritter Communications
740.815.1892

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.