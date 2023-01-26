As part of their commitment, Solful is donating 1% of Solful-branded product sales to nonprofit organizations that focus on sustainable agriculture and climate adaptation

Sebastopol, CA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solful , a sustainable cannabis retail brand with award-winning dispensaries in Northern California, has become the first cannabis retail dispensary to join 1% for the Planet. Committed to making a meaningful impact on its community and the Earth, Solful is donating 1% of annual net sales from its line of Solful-branded products to support nonprofit environmental organizations that focus on sustainable agriculture and climate adaptation.

In addition to being the first dispensary to join the organization, Solful is only the fifth cannabis-focused company to participate and hopes to encourage others in the industry to get on board.

“Environmental sustainability in the cannabis industry is critical. As this industry grows so does our footprint, and we have a duty to act responsibly and proactively,” said Eli Melrod, CEO and co-founder of Solful. “I continue to be inspired by Yvon Chouinard of Patagonia and strive to do my part in being a similar mission-driven entrepreneur. Solful has always existed for the health, well-being, and happiness of our community, customers, and the planet. Now, more than ever, as recreational cannabis takes off and medicinal awareness grows, we want to ensure a healthier, more sustainable environment, which includes supporting important organizations that are working diligently to make our world a better, more liveable place.”

Solful already supports three local nonprofits in Northern California that are also approved Environmental Partners of 1% for the Planet. They include:

Ceres Community Project: Founded in 2007, Ceres Community Project began in a donated church kitchen with six teens providing meals for four families coping with serious illness, linking youth development to providing love, community support, and nutritious meals to low-income families at a time of crucial need.

The Botanical Bus: The Botanical Bus (501c3) is a bilingual mobile herb clinic that empowers holistic health in Latinx and Indigenous populations through culturally relevant, community-driven programs.

Daily Acts: Daily Acts is a sustainability non-profit that inspires action to create more nourishing, connected, and resilient communities. The organiztion addresses the climate crisis by spreading solutions and models, strengthening community leadership, and shifting culture and policy.

To date, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved Environmental Partners around the globe.

About Solful

Founded in 2016, Solful is a sustainable cannabis brand with award-winning dispensaries in Northern California’s Sebastopol, Santa Rosa, and coming soon, San Francisco. Solful is recognized for its broad selection of high-quality, locally sourced cannabis products, industry-leading in-store experience, and commitment to making a meaningful impact in the Northern California community and beyond. Solful is the only California dispensary that sources 100% of its flower directly from local farms to bring its customers the cleanest and highest quality cannabis.

Under the leadership of Eli Melrod , co-founder and CEO, Solful directly manages its supply chain to ensure that every cannabis product sourced was planted, grown, nurtured, trimmed, and packaged according to the highest standards of care. The company is also known for its emphasis on helping bring customers health and happiness. Making cannabis training, education, and culture a priority, Solful has reinvented the cannabis retail space.

For more information, contact info@solful.com.Sebastopol C10-0000066-LIC | Santa Rosa C10-0001000-LIC | San Francisco C10-0001161-LIC | Follow Solful on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support Environmental Partners through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved Environmental Partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and Environmental Partners working toward a better future for all. Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org .

