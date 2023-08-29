SIVA To Release Highly Anticipated Special Report on the State of the Cannabis Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIVA Enterprises Inc. (SIVA), a nationally acclaimed cannabis consulting firm, announced a strategic shift in its focus towards distressed assets and turnarounds. With a distinguished track record and a deep understanding of the nuances of the cannabis industry, SIVA is poised to lead the way in revitalizing struggling businesses and navigating the challenges of a rapidly changing market.

Prior to the Covid 19 pandemic, the cannabis industry saw aggressive growth and expansion. Post pandemic, the industry has become fragmented and highly volatile. SIVA CEO and cannabis industry expert, Avis Bulbulyan, stated “There is a major disconnect amongst the different sectors and stakeholders. Businesses are failing, industry associations are folding, and sound policy has taken a back seat to politics.”

SIVA acknowledges the challenges faced by stakeholders in navigating the complex web of state regulations and market conditions. In the coming weeks, SIVA will release a comprehensive special report on the state of the cannabis industry to highlight the issues facing the different sectors of the industry and how the sectors depend on each other to make for a healthy industry landscape. Bulbulyan stated, “The cannabis industry is in a very rare circumstance for an industry where its development has far reaching implications beyond cannabis and across multiple industries. Understanding the components that make up the industry and the interaction between them is the first step in turning around not just any one company but the industry itself. This report is how we see the industry, what needs to change, and what the future could be.”

In times of uncertainty and soaring business failures, SIVA stands as a beacon of expertise and leadership.

