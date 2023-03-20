Washington, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associated Builders and Contractors today announced the honorees recognized at ABC Convention 2023, which celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, recognizing the member companies and individuals who lead the construction industry in representing the association’s core values. ABC Convention 2023 took place March 15-17 in Orlando, Florida.

On March 15, ABC honored the winners of its annual national Construction Workforce Awards, which includes Craft Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.

Gabriel Galvan, Construction Prep Academy instructor at the ABC Indiana/Kentucky Chapter in Indianapolis, is the 2023 Craft Instructor of the Year.

Jared Foster, senior general superintendent at Gaylor Electric, Noblesville, Indiana, is the 2023 Craft Professional of the Year.

Matt Terry, executive vice president of TDIndustries, Dallas, is the 2023 Young Professional of the Year.

On March 16, ABC hosted its 33rd Annual National Excellence in Construction® Awards ceremony to honor the most outstanding construction projects and contractors of 2022 for their remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and inclusion, diversity and equity.

Performance Contractors of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was named 2023 Contractor of the Year

ABC announced the top 82 construction projects of 2022

ABC honored 49 safety leaders in the contractor community

7 ABC members were recognized for exemplary leadership in inclusivity, diversity and equity

On March 17, ABC recognized the winners of the 2023 ABC Construction Management Competition and the 2023 National Craft Championships. CMC is ABC’s hallmark competition promoting careers in construction management featuring teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities who test their skills in project management, estimating, safety, quality control and presentation skills. NCC celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, drawing some of the country’s most talented craft professionals and highlighting the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry.

ABC announced the winners of the 2023 Construction Management Competition

ABC named the 2023 National Craft Champions

The association also honored the 2023 ABC Top Performers, a list of member contractors ranked by work hours that excel in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence, with special designations identified, during the event.

