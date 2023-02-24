Bonus Wheel Roulette Awarded “Best Electronic Table Gaming Product” by The European Casino Awards, Interblock’s Bonus Wheel Roulette’s dual wheel bonus system incorporates the thrill of playing traditional Roulette with the opportunity for players to win payouts up to 250 to 1!

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interblock®, developer of luxury Electronic Table Games (ETGs), exhibited an unprecedented display of innovative products and features at ICE London 2023 in Booth #S5-250, from February 7th to the 9th, at the ExCel London. This year’s show had a historical turnout, providing gaming establishments and professionals a remarkable stage to showcase technology-driven products and solutions. Interblock’s demonstration of technology, designed to attract new players to the Casino floors, entice existing players to stay longer, and increase mathematical efficiencies, attested to a successful 24th year of participation at the ICE London exhibition.

“This year’s ICE Show proved to be more than we could have anticipated,” said John Connelly, Global CEO of Interblock. “The Show proved to be well attended and the energy we experienced in 2019 had clearly returned. The number of executives from around the world that attended this year’s ICE, was a testament that the Casino sector has recovered and ready to open the next chapter for gaming. In addition, all of us at Interblock are very proud to receive the Award for “Best ETG Product” by The European Casino Awards. Our new Bonus Wheel Roulette is the next step in Mechanical Roulette innovation and to be recognized by the industry is truly an honor.”

Rewarding gaming’s strongest manufacturers and operators, The European Casino Awards subject product category nominations to a rigorous decision-making process. Submissions initially face an online vote, in which professionals are invited to make their voices heard to determine a shortlist in each category. The shortlists are then reviewed by a panel of independent industry experts, who decide upon the ultimate winner in each category. The gaming industry’s elite gathered on Tuesday, February 7th for an evening of celebration, as incredible operators, manufacturers, and professionals were crowned at The European Casino Awards. Interblock is exceptionally honored of Bonus Wheel Roulette’s win for “Best Electronic Table Gaming Product” by The European Casino Awards.

Interblock’s sensational new, award-winning Standalone product, Bonus Wheel Roulette, was a customer-favorite at ICE London 2023. Its dual wheel bonus system incorporates the thrill of playing traditional Roulette with the opportunity for players to win payouts up to 250 to 1. When players wager on any of the four bonus gems and the ball lands in the selected bonus gem pocket on the main wheel, a secondary bonus wheel spins to determine the amount of the bonus payout rewarded to players with multipliers up to 250 times. With the bonus round occurring approximately one in every ten spins and payouts more than seven times higher than that of a traditional Roulette wheel, industry experts agree that Interblock developers successfully produced an elevated game for Roulette players to enjoy.

“The excitement surrounding our big win and the overwhelming positive feedback and popularity of Interblock’s ICE booth was beyond our expectations,” said Gorazd Golob, Senior Vice President of Interblock’s Product Expert Team. “We were visited by most of the Casino groups from EMEA and even those from APAC, LATAM, and NA. The Pulse Arena and Stadium products’ innovative technology, simplifying usage and operation, impressed our existing and future customers. At the show, we introduced our new Blackjack Xtreme, an elevated game of Blackjack.”

ICE London 2023 provided the European Market its first look at Blackjack Xtreme, Interblock’s thrilling adaptation of the traditional game of Blackjack, delivering a game within a game experience and the opportunity for players to win big payouts. With up to nine (9) additional wagers to choose from and a wide variety of winning card combinations, players enjoy “winning more, more often.”

In a region dominated by Roulette and Blackjack, many customers at ICE London were remarkably intrigued by Interblock’s Live Craps, due to the authenticity of the product and ease of dealing the game. Interblock effectively reinvented and improved the Live Craps experience in which a single dealer deals to an unlimited number of players in an electrifying and engaging Stadium environment. The dealer invites one player to step up to the traditional craps table to shoot the dice while the other players cheer and root for big wins. Fully automated payouts and dice tracking technology greatly enhance the security of the game while creating a unique gaming experience.

Customers also took great interest in Interblock’s new ETG Craps game, Pick2Win Craps, at ICE London. With three distinct colored cylinders to choose from, a player chooses which two, out of three, dice will ultimately determine the result of each roll. Available as a traditional “Community” game of Craps, with one designated shooter, or “Individually” in which each player selects their own dice, Pick2Win can be played in as a Standalone game or in a Stadium configuration. Overall, all Interblock products on display at ICE London 2023 were recipients of tremendous praise by the industry, solidifying a clear victory for the company.

“It was great to see ICE back in action, with so many familiar faces, and the largest Interblock booth ever,” said Marco Herrera, Interblock President of EMEA. “Our products shone under the intimacy of our private booth, allowing us to consecrate time to our customers, and showcase our many innovations. It was a wonderful show!”

By emphasizing the abundant benefits associated with its novel technologies at ICE London 2023, Interblock set out and accomplished an expansion of knowledge and positively influenced the global gaming industry. The continuance of stringent research, devoted teamwork, and groundbreaking invention reinforces Interblock’s commitment to building Casino floors of the future and revolutionizing the gaming industry. Interblock’s sincere dedication to the development of “luxury gaming designed for the future,” pioneering product categories that attract players and extend play, fosters the company’s optimization of the market demand and protects its accelerated growth.

Interblock will showcase an exclusive suite of products, features, and functionalities at the following upcoming global exhibitions: Indian Gaming Tradeshow in Booth #1127 on March 29th and 30th (San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California) and Gaming & Technology (GAT) Expo Cartagena in Booth A20 on March 29th and 30th (Las Américas Convention Center in Cartagena, Colombia).

