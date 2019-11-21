Breaking News
Award-Winning MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Demonstrations Recognized at MEF19

Prestigious awards spotlight innovative implementations of MEF 3.0 dynamic services across automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEF19 — MEF is pleased to recognize industry-leading service and technology companies as MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept (PoC) Award Winners at the MEF19 event held this week in Los Angeles. Fifteen teams, featuring 45 companies, participated in PoC demonstrations that showcased real-world applications of the MEF 3.0 framework that will accelerate industry transformation to dynamic and assured services orchestrated across a global federation of automated networks.

MEF 3.0 PoC Award Winners for 2019 include:

MEF 3.0 Service Implementation
SD-WAN over Satellite Access: CMC Networks, Intelsat, Nuage Networks from Nokia, Infovista, Cloudify, and Kontron

MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Implementation
Orchestrated Virtualized Multivendor SD-WAN Services: NTT Communications, ADVA, NEC/Netcracker, Silver Peak, Spirent Communications, and Versa Networks

Service Assurance Implementation
Dynamic Connectivity and Commerce Enabled by MEF 3.0 and Blockchain: Colt Technology Services, PCCW Global, Sparkle, Tata Communications, Accedian, Amartus, and Clear Blockchain Technologies

Security Assurance Implementation
Security Assurance in SD-WAN Application Flows (“The Protectors”): Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS), Fortinet, and Spirent Communications

Orchestrated Virtualized Network Service Implementation (tie)
AI-Driven Federated Domain Operations for Ultra Resilient Services: Equinix, Unitas Global, and Blue Planet (a division of Ciena)

Intelligent, Intent-Based Network Scaling Using IoT Services: Spectrum Enterprise, Equinix, Nefeli Networks, Nokia Networks, and Vitria

Cloud Service Implementation
Slicing the Edge: AT&T, Fortinet, and Nokia Networks

MEF 3.0 Service Automated Commerce Implementation
Automated Inter-Carrier Credit Ratings Using Blockchain: PCCW Global, DCConnect Global, and R3

Network Slicing Implementation
5G xHaul Sharing as Slices with LSO Orchestration: NTT Communications, NTT Labs, and Okinawa Open Laboratory

Operational Efficiency of MEF 3.0 Services
Intelligent, Intent-Based Network Scaling Using IoT Services: Spectrum Enterprise, Equinix, Nefeli Networks, Nokia Networks, and Vitria

“We always look forward to the MEF 3.0 PoC Showcase because it validates the importance of the MEF 3.0 framework in creating new opportunities for dynamic, revenue-generating services,” said Daniel Bar-Lev, VP Strategic Programs, MEF. “This year’s Showcase featured groundbreaking demonstrations of SD-WAN, inter-provider and intra-provider service automation with LSO APIS, artificial intelligence/machine learning, security, intent-based networking, Blockchain, 5G, networking slicing, IoT, and more. Each participating team and company should be applauded for these accomplishments.”

The judging panel for the MEF PoC Awards consisted of senior analysts from ATLANTIC-ACM, AvidThink, Dell’Oro, Frost & Sullivan, Futuriom, Heavy Reading, Ovum, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.

About MEF
An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF has introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum.

Media Contact:
Ashley Schulte
Witz Communications for MEF
[email protected]

