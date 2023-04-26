RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., and SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443”), a data security and privacy software company for “All Things Data Security,” is pleased to announce the latest update to its award-winning Ransomware Recovery Manager product. The latest version offers even more advanced features, designed to help businesses and individuals quickly and easily recover from ransomware attacks.

About Ransomware Recovery Manager (RRM):

RRM is the only industry-guaranteed virus and ransomware full device recovery platform – restoring devices with a simple reboot.

Reboot to restore is a simple approach for any user, anywhere, to fully recover their machine and quickly resume activity.

PC Magazine’s leading ransomware, antivirus and malware expert recently named RRM Best for Inexpensive Protection and Best for Kiosks in “The Best Ransomware Protection for 2023.”

Supports the VB100-certified Anti-Virus Manager – enabling an extremely low false-positive rate.

– enabling an extremely low false-positive rate. Home and Enterprise editions both receive updates and Microsoft Certified Driver Support.

According to Verizon’s “ 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report ,” ransomware has continued its upward trend with an almost 13% rise – an increase as big as the last five years combined. As ransomware attacks become more frequent and sophisticated, businesses and individuals are at risk of losing their sensitive data, leading to significant financial losses and reputational damage.

The latest update to the software solution includes a range of advanced features, developed based on feedback from customers and the latest industry trends. Enhancements include:

Enhanced compatibility with the most recent hacking and ransomware threats.

Data restore activities have been optimized for updated hardware specifications.

The solution includes advanced threat detection capabilities that help identify and prevent ransomware attacks before they can do any damage. Network and disk activity stop immediately, then the end user is alerted. For the prescribed time, the machine will await user response, force a reboot to remove the ransomware and restore the device.

Faster reaction times reduce the possibility of data egress and accelerate productivity restoration.

Microsoft Windows 11 and Microsoft Server 2019 and 2022 are fully supported.

Native support for the Eset antivirus is included.

Hypervisors such as Proxmox, Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware server and client VDIs, Oracle VM VirtualBox and Parallels Virtualization platforms are all supported.

“We are thrilled to announce the latest update to our ransomware recovery software solution,” said Jason Remillard, founder and CEO of Data443. “We understand the devastating impact that ransomware attacks can have, and we are committed to providing the most supported platform portfolio of any full data and ransomware recovery platform on the market. Major testing and certification activities give our customers peace of mind and even greater protection. The product roadmap is very exciting – including Microsoft Windows Defender support, new interfaces for administrators to control the product remotely and a cloud-based console.”

The new update is available now, and existing customers under support and maintenance can upgrade to the latest version for free. For more information about the ransomware recovery software solution or to schedule a demo, please visit www.data443.com .

Previous related announcements: PC Magazine Selects Data443’s Ransomware Recovery Manager as One of the Best Ransomware Protections for 2023 – InvestorWire (IW)

To learn more about Data443, please watch the company’s video introduction on its YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg



About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Our framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue” or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443’s control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including in Part I, Item 1A of Data443’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on Feb. 24, 2023, and the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

For further information:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZXDhJcx-XgMBhvE9aFHRdA

Sign up for our Investor Newsletter: https://data443.com/investor-email-alerts/

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

ir@data443.com

919.858.6542