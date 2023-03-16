Anyline Integrates Knomi® into Customers’ Identity Verification Processes

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) today announced a new partnership with Anyline , a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights, to integrate Knomi ®, Aware’s industry-leading mobile biometric authentication framework, into the Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) identity verification process for one of the largest banks in Pakistan.

Under terms of the partnership, Anyline handles the capture and digitization of data from identification documents, while Aware provides the biometric technology to verify the person claiming to be on the document is live and matches the person on the document. This enables the Pakistani bank to remotely and securely open bank accounts for new customers and eventually verify the identity of current customers.

“Our ongoing partnership with Anyline, and our collaboration to serve this bank, will help expand positioning for Aware in the Middle Eastern market,” says Craig Herman, Aware’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Banking, one of the most regulated industries, relies on authentication solutions delivering the utmost in security and customer convenience. Biometrics are big enabler of this, and we feel Knomi is the perfect complement to Anyline’s mobile data capture capabilities for identity verification.”

“Enterprise-grade scanning solutions like Anyline are ideal for corroborating the authenticity and legitimacy of identity documents,” says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO & Founder of Anyline. “It is equally important for eKYC to make sure the person presenting a document is in fact the actual owner of that document. Knomi is the ideal counterpart to Anyline, making sure there’s a match between the person in front of you and their photo ID.”

Aware’s Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework uses mobile devices and browsers to provide a trusted process to onboard and authenticate customers securely and conveniently. With industry-leading face and speaker recognition, passive liveness detection, and flexible device-, server-, and browser-based options, Knomi is a secure, convenient customer onboarding and authentication framework for virtually any use case.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, newest and most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret and process visual information with any mobile device. Anyline’s AI-enabled, machine learning technology seamlessly connects the physical with the digital world, capturing critical data in real time. This enables Anyline customers to unlock a wealth of instantaneous insights, embrace datafication, and use data to drive critical business decisions. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

