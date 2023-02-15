Offerings Built Specifically for Mobile Apps, Easy to Integrate and Available for iOS and Android

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mobile financial services applications must deliver the maximum in an elusive combination – superior security combined with a frictionless user experience. At MWC Barcelona, Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) (Hall 5 Stand 5G29, Fira Gran Via) will demonstrate its industry-leading mobile biometric solutions that integrate into any onboarding or ongoing authentication process an organization may wish to offer. These solutions include Knomi ®, Aware’s mobile biometric authentication framework for more established organizations looking to integrate biometrics into their own applications, and AwareID™ , Aware’s SaaS solution for businesses of any size.

“Many companies offering mobile apps must guard against fraud while putting minimal friction in front of users—particularly financial services organizations,” says Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at Aware. “Delivering onboarding and ongoing authentication processes that satisfy both goals plays an increasingly significant role in competitive differentiation. Aware provides the technologies to help these companies deliver robust, easily integrated biometrics-based security mechanisms to solve these challenges.”

The Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework uses mobile devices and browsers to provide a trusted process to onboard and authenticate customers securely and conveniently. With industry-leading face and speaker recognition, passive liveness detection, and flexible device-, server-, and browser-based options, Knomi is a secure, convenient customer onboarding and authentication framework for virtually any use case.

AwareID is the only authentication platform of its kind in the market, combining the historically disjointed practices behind identity verification, multi-factor authentication and multi-modal biometrics into a lightning-fast, low code platform. Gone are the days where advanced security is only available to those organizations with large budgets, deep IT teams and time to spare. AwareID delivers best-in-class security, pre-configured for the most common use cases and is immediately functional for businesses of all sizes.

Aware will be demonstrating these solutions throughout the event in its booth, 5G29.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

