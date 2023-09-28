Program to Serve as the Aware Partner Ecosystem Foundation to Meet Market Demand

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More widespread availability of technology, increasing consumer adoption and unparalleled security are driving a boom in the market for biometric authentication. In fact, by one estimate , the use of biometric authentication for secure payments is expected to double by 2025.

Naturally, both large and midmarket technology providers – system integrators, distributors, resellers, consultants, large software companies and more – are focusing on biometrics to differentiate their offerings and increase revenue streams. To this end, Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) has announced its formal partner program which will provide greater clarity and transparency around the company’s products, roadmap and pricing, as well as incentives for current and future partners.

“Today’s technology users demand access to their devices and online accounts that is exceptionally easy and instantaneous, without any compromise in security,” says Craig Herman, CRO, Aware. “Organizations of all sizes – from global enterprises to startups – know that offering the convenience and unwavering security of biometric authentication can make their products and services stand out from the competition. This is creating a large market demand, which we will meet by equipping technology providers with the power to offer biometrics to more organizations on a global scale.”

Several existing Aware partners are already experiencing the benefits.

“Partnering with Aware helps us ensure our users’ utmost confidence in the legitimacy of their documents, virtually eliminating the possibility of document fraud while maintaining superior speed and convenience,” says Mustafa Bilbeisi, Co-Founder at Uqoud.

Technology providers can partner with Aware, including as follows:

Value-Added Resellers (VARs) – can integrate Aware technology to address global use cases in a manner that leverages their local, regional and specialized expertise;

Consulting partners – can add Aware services and solutions into their larger ecosystems and infrastructures in order to bring biometrics to users; and

Technology partners – Aware’s offerings can be integrated with strategic technology partners to address broader market opportunities.

Aware has a proven track record of commitment to partner success and will collaborate directly with partners in the areas of sales and marketing, customer enablement and support and pricing. As part of today’s announcement, Aware is also offering a variety of partner tiers, an ecosystem hub and several new partner marketing initiatives.

“What was considered an esoteric technology as recently as a few years ago is now going broadly mainstream. Biometrics are a core component of modern cybersecurity and physical security frameworks,” concludes Herman. “We are thrilled to formally announce our new partner program, which we believe will position partners for tremendous success now and into the future.”

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

