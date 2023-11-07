Earl Reed Aware Recovery Care Appoints Earl Reed to Board of Directors

Wallingford, CT, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aware Recovery Care, a pioneer in the in-home mental health and substance use disorder treatment industry, announced today that it has appointed a new independent director, W. Earl Reed III to its Board of Directors.

Reed is the founder of Springstone, Inc., a private equity-backed developer and operator of hospitals specializing in mental health and addiction treatment. He was a board member and past chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Springstone. The company developed 18 hospitals across 9 states. Springstone was sold in 2021 for approximately one billion dollars. Reed is also a founding partner and chief executive officer of The Allegro Group, which provides healthcare financial and operating advisory services with a mission to bring real-world experience to the next generation of healthcare companies.

In prior roles, Reed has served as chairman and chief executive officer of LifeCare Management Services, LLC, and Rehab Designs of America. He was a co-founder, chief financial officer and a board member of Vencor, Inc. (now Kindred Healthcare, Inc.) and was previously a member of the Humana financial operating team.

“With his extensive experience in behavioral health, addiction treatment, and the broader healthcare ecosystem, Earl will be a valuable addition to Aware Recovery Care’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Brian Holzer, chief executive officer of Aware Recovery Care. “We are proud to have him join a distinguished Board that is guiding the growth of Aware’s In-Home Addiction Treatment (“IHAT”) model as it expands to new markets, bringing hope and healing to recovering individuals and their families.”

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors at Aware Recovery Care, which is revolutionizing the addiction treatment and behavioral health space by bringing care directly to individuals in their homes,” said Reed. “Today’s epidemic of substance use disorder calls for groundbreaking solutions, and Aware’s model meets people where they are with compassionate care that’s backed by science and a growing track record of positive outcomes.”

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction recover at home through its groundbreaking, evidence-based IHAT model. By transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering collaborative care with lived experience to those in need, Aware empowers individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options.

In May 2023, Aware raised $52M in Series B financing, bolstering the company’s substantial growth trajectory into new markets nationwide. Aware now operates in 11 states (CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, ME, MA, NH, OH, RI, VA) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders. Aware was certified as a “Great Place to Work” in August 2022.

