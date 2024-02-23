BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February 22, 2024 – Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global biometric platform company that uses data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing [email protected].

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware

Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACT Company Contact Gina Rodrigues Aware, Inc. 781-687-0300 [email protected] Investor Contact Matt Glover Gateway Group, Inc. 949-574-3860 [email protected]