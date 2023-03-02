Built for Easy Mobile App Integration, Offerings Support a Digital Future as Banking Institutions

Look to Incorporate Biometric Authentication; Aware SVP to Participate in Keynote Panel

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial institutions are currently the biggest adopters of identity authentication services and as the future of digital banking continues to draw ever closer, biometric authentication provides users with the seamless, secure experiences they expect. At Future Digital Finance 2023, March 6-7, 2023, Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) will demonstrate its industry-leading mobile biometric solutions that integrate into any onboarding or ongoing authentication process an organization may wish to offer.

Highlighting these solutions – Knomi ®, Aware’s mobile biometric authentication framework for more established organizations looking to integrate biometrics into their own applications; and AwareID ®, Aware’s SaaS solution for businesses of any size – underscore how simple it is to add biometric workflows and security to new or existing customer frameworks, said Craig Herman, Aware’s chief revenue officer.

“Financial service providers have a responsibility to their users, clients and staff to remain both highly accessible and secure, and biometric authentication is a vital foundation of this process,” he added. “Aware’s technology helps these companies deliver easily-integrated biometrics-based security mechanisms to tackle this challenge.”

The Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework uses mobile devices and browsers to provide a trusted process to onboard and authenticate customers securely and conveniently. With industry-leading face and speaker recognition, passive liveness detection, and flexible device-, server-, and browser-based options, Knomi is a secure, convenient customer onboarding and authentication framework for virtually any use case.

AwareID is the only authentication platform of its kind in the market. It combines the historically disjointed practices behind identity verification, multi-factor authentication and multi-modal biometrics into a lightning-fast, low code platform. AwareID delivers best-in-class security, pre-configured for the most common use cases and is immediately functional for businesses of all sizes.

Aware will be demonstrating these solutions throughout the event at booth #107. In addition, Alessandro Chiarini, SVP of Enterprise Authentication at Aware, will be participating in the keynote panel, “How Identity Service Plays A Key Part of Your Digitization Journey,” scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, at 10:05 a.m.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

