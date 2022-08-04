Aware to Exhibit Fraud-Resistant Financial Cybersecurity Authentication Solutions at Febraban Tech 2022

Breaking News
Attendees to experience a detailed look at Aware’s proven fraud-resistant, mobile banking authentication solutions at influential Latin American event

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adaptive authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, will be demonstrating the many advantages of its mobile passwordless authentication solutions at this year’s Febraban Tech conference. Over three days from August 9-11 in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Aware representatives will provide members of the Latin American financial sector with a close look at the many benefits of its fraud-resistant, mobile biometric authentication solutions already proven in the region.

Aware’s Knomi® mobile biometric authentication framework is already in use at Brazil’s top banks and financial institutions, providing them with an extra layer of account protection for millions of transactions each year. Knomi’s highly secure passwordless onboarding and authentication capabilities serve as an ideal solution to the industry’s many cybersecurity challenges, all without compromising the convenience of mobile banking for users. Featuring passive liveness detection for both face and voice, Knomi also offers highly effective protection against “spoofs” and presentation attacks by potential fraudsters.

“Aware is excited to participate in Febraban Tech and demonstrate our highly fraud-resistant authentication solutions such as Knomi to attendees,” said Alessandro Chiarini, senior vice president of enterprise authentication. “With mobile banking and financial services increasing rapidly in usage in the region and around the world, so has the need for a secure and convenient authentication solution to protect against fraud. Aware has thus far had great success providing fraud-resistant mobile authentication solutions such as Knomi to the Latin American region, and we look forward to continuing that trend at this influential event.”

Visit Aware at Booth 66 anytime during the event between August 9-11 for a live demonstration of the Knomi platform. Febraban attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a preview of Aware’s next authentication offering. Attendees interested in learning more may do so by speaking to an Aware representative at the event.

About Febraban Tech and How to Connect with Aware 

Febraban Tech is considered one of the largest technology and innovation events in the Latin American financial sector. Its mission is to contribute to the continuous evolution of the financial sector and its impacts on society as a whole.

Febraban Tech attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth 66 at the Fundacao Bienal de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Those that are unable to attend Febraban Tech can discover more on Aware’s website.

Adaptive Authentication by Aware

Adaptive authentication matches the required user credentials to the perceived risk of the authorizations requested. Through extensive and continuous field data, Aware has built its platform to be pre-configured for the most common use cases while maintaining the ability for further configuration by each customer to meet their specific needs for their specific applications—improving user experience while ensuring strong authentication where it’s needed most.

About Aware
Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning
Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACT
Company Contact
Gina Rodrigues
Aware, Inc.
781-276-4000
grodrigues@aware.com

