Aware to Showcase Biometric Identity Management Leadership at Identity Week London 2020

Aware executives to participate in multiple breakout sessions, highlighting significant advancements in mobile passwordless authentication with Knomi offering

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, will be participating in multiple sessions during this year’s virtual Identity Week London 2020, taking place from November 16-18. Comprised of three world-class events focused on the concept of identity – Digital: ID, Planet Biometrics and SDW – Aware will bring its unique perspective on the role biometrics has and will continue to play in identity ownership.

As organizations accelerate into the next generation of digital transformation, biometrics for identity management continues to grow in adoption. In one of the event’s breakout sessions, Fighting the Fakes (November 18 at 8:55 a.m. local time (4:55 a.m. EST)), Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware, along with fellow panelists, will discuss the emerging biometric threats compromising today’s identity solutions – including deep fakes – and how advanced presentation attack detection (PAD) can provide a higher level of security against these threats, breaking down the complexities of detecting biometric spoofs.

“The identity and biometrics industries are increasingly seeing biometric data, whether obtained directly or through hacked systems, being used to create fakes and spoofs,” said Rob Mungovan. “Because of this, managing digital identities without compromising privacy or user experience is a key commitment of ours. I’m grateful for the opportunity to participate in this year’s virtual event with like-minded individuals striving to increase security, especially in today’s evolving landscape.”

Also, Kai Imgenberg, director of international sales at Aware, will be moderating a roundtable discussion, Face Plus Voice (November 18 at 1:20 p.m. local time (9:20 a.m. EST)), which aims to explore how the combination of face and voice biometrics strengthens modern day biometric authentication. As technology evolves, the challenges with implementing secure personal identification procedures become increasingly more complex. This discussion will uncover why combining two or more biometric modalities improves recognition accuracy for enrollment, authentication and verification protocols.

In addition to these sessions, Rob Mungovan will also present an overview of Aware’s Knomi offering and the real-world problems it aims to solve. Knomi is a unique product that combines the power of face and speaker recognition to provide a strong, secure and easy-to-use passwordless authentication – providing protection for more than 11 million transactions worldwide. During this presentation, Rob will provide a deeper look into Knomi’s face and voice matching, passive liveness detection, flexibility of uses, use cases, and applications to further highlight the advancements being made to mobile passwordless authentication. Knomi ensures greater security, without compromising user convenience and flexibility.

Dedicated to bringing the brightest minds in the identity sector together, Identity Week London 2020 helps to create a more secure world by recognizing trusted identity solutions that enable governments and commercial organizations to provide citizens, employees, customers and consumers with a multitude of services, entitlements and opportunities to transact in a seamless, yet secure manner. As the digital landscape evolves and organizations turn to biometrics for identity security, Aware ensures that identity technologies and solutions evolve along with them and remain frictionless for the user.

The event’s main page features links to live and pre-recorded events, technology showcase videos, as well as attendee and sponsor lists. Attendees can visit Aware’s virtual booth to learn more about its offerings, chat with employees through direct messaging, and attend virtual meetings.

Aware is a leading provider of productized biometrics software products, solutions and services to governments, system integrators, and commercial organizations and solution providers globally. Our comprehensive portfolio of biometric solutions are based on innovative, robust products designed explicitly for ease of integration including customer-managed and integration ready biometric frameworks, platforms, SDK’s and services. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to secure biometric enrollment, authentication, identity and transactions including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture modalities, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral and system abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products and solutions apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security and know-your-customer (“KYC”) solutions for applications including financial institutions, retail, banking and payments, healthcare, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

