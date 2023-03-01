Capital for mid-market and nonprofit organizations to leverage new technologies.

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and automation (robotics and robotic process automation – RPA) are multipliers for organizations. Multipliers of efficiency, productivity, and performance while reducing errors and operational costs. Leveraging new technologies not only help to improve operations but also increases overall organizational value. Organizations that leverage new technologies are valued 5x more than those that don’t. AWH’s new financing options open more organizations up to accessing this technology.

New technology projects can be financially challenging for many organizations. Funding new technology initiatives out of cash flow can create financial strain and implementation limitations that lessen the impact of the new technologies. Traditional financing for new technology projects can be hard to attain as banks need to understand the technologies to have enough comfort to finance projects. Startups have access to venture capital funding. This leaves most organizations needing access to capital to fund new technology projects. AWH is addressing the problem by providing new technology project financing for mid-market companies and nonprofit organizations to participate in the new era of intelligent computing and automation. Mid-market companies and nonprofits will need access to capital to fund technology initiatives that are strategic investments in new ways of operating and fueling growth.

AWH has over 30 years of experience and has supported over $100 million in technology projects. The formalization of AWH’s new technology project financing is the evolution of AWH’s financing of specific client software product design and development services. AWH’s new technology project financing has flexible amounts and terms. Ryan Frederick, Principal at the firm, said, “A huge swath of mid-market companies and nonprofits will miss out on the advantages new technologies like AI, ML, and automation can bring to their operations and impact without access to affordable and flexible financing. It is unrealistic to think that current financing mechanisms will be sufficient to support the new technology needs of the mid-market and nonprofit sectors. Our financing service fills this void.” The AWH team engages with every financing client to understand the client’s organizational challenges and opportunities to determine the value and impact of a new technology project and the associated capital and effort to accomplish it. Frederick added, “This is not one size fits all. Technology financing requires a combination of technology know-how and business strategy that our team can uniquely bring to clients.”

